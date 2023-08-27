Minister urges textile exporters to lay focus on value-added products

LAHORE: Federal Minister for Commerce & Industries Dr Gohar Ejaz has urged all textile exporters to shift their focus to the value added products including garments and made up to achieve $ 80 billion export target.

He was talking to leading exporters during his visit to Aptma Lahore on Saturday. Chairman Aptma Asif Inam, Chairman North Hamid Zaman, Senior Vice Chairman Kamran Arshad, Vice Chairman Kh Anees, Asad Shafi. Secretary General Raza Baqir and other members of Aptma welcomed him on the occasion.

Assuring the industry of steadfast government support, Minister Ejaz pledged to address concerns and challenges faced by entrepreneurs. He assured them of providing comprehensive assistance through the ministry’s Trade and Investment officers stationed in various international missions.

During the meeting, the importance of establishing efficient banking channels for seamless trade, particularly with Central Asian countries, was highlighted. Dr Ejaz said this aligns with the government’s commitment to cultivating robust economic connections with nations in that region, further expanding Pakistan’s trade horizons.

He added that his ministry was devising a plan to boost country’s exports by extending all-out support to the industry stakeholders.

Dr Gohar Ejaz also announced to abdicate from all his business engagements, including the leadership of Aptma till the time he is under oath to serve the country.

Later on, talking to media, Dr Ejaz said Gohar informed the industrialists about his vision to increase Pakistan’s global exports to $ 80 billion, saying that the Ministry of Commerce vigorously preparing the framework, where special focus would be strategic export markets and potential products. The EU-27 zone is the largest export destination for Pakistani businesses and the continuation of the GSP scheme will assist Pakistan, he expressed the hope.

He said he has stressed the need for early operationalisation of the EXIM Bank and development of innovative products for enhancing Pakistan’s exports.

He said he has floated an idea to establish business parks to help Pakistan’s global trade. The minister expressed to explore every avenue possible to reach Pakistan’s export potential. He observed that the business parks would be a vital step in realizing Pakistan’s economic growth on the international stage.

Expressing his commitment to increase exports, Dr Ejaz emphasized the importance to have a strategic approach. The minister also proposed focusing on specific countries as per their respective sectors, to maximize the impact of Pakistan’s export.

According to him, he has also decided to establish Business Parks in major cities across the nation. Emphasizing the need to tap into every avenue to realize Pakistan’s export potential, Minister Gohar Ejaz underscored the crucial role that Business Parks could play in advancing the nation’s economic prosperity on the global stage. These proposed Business Parks are envisioned as facilitation centers for foreign traders, aiming to strengthen trade relationships and stimulate economic development.

It was decided that the FBR, in collaboration with federal ministries and provincial departments, will introduce a Track and Trace System at ginning factories in Pakistan to promote transparent cotton trade, he said and added that this initiative aims to assist the textiles and apparel industry in meeting the traceability standards set by various trading blocs, nations, brands, and retailers.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Aptma Asif Inam eulogized Dr Gohar Ejaz’s elevation to the office of federal minister for commerce & industry, saying that the textile industry is looking forward to get a way forward under his dynamic leadership. He further said the industry has pinned high hopes on him to get resolve their hurdles in carrying out smooth exports to the global markets.

