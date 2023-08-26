BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
BIPL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-3.7%)
BOP 3.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-5.76%)
CNERGY 3.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.18%)
DFML 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (2.67%)
DGKC 49.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.53%)
FABL 23.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.13%)
FCCL 11.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1%)
FFL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.81%)
GGL 9.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
HBL 99.77 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.42%)
HUBC 85.54 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.56%)
MLCF 29.89 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (1.32%)
OGDC 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.4%)
PAEL 9.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.41%)
PIBTL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.06%)
PIOC 90.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.27%)
PPL 75.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.86%)
PRL 15.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.72%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 8.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.36%)
TPLP 13.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.41%)
TRG 91.69 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-2.55%)
UNITY 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.4%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 26, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

China’s Xi stresses ‘hard-won social stability’ in rare Xinjiang visit

AFP Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:16pm

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping made a rare visit to Xinjiang on Saturday, state media reported, calling on officials to conserve “hard-won social stability” in a troubled region where Beijing is accused of severe human rights abuses.

The Chinese government has pursued a years-long campaign against what it describes as terrorism and Islamic extremism in the northwestern region, detaining large numbers of Uyghurs and other Muslims.

A United Nations report last year found China’s actions in Xinjiang may constitute “crimes against humanity”, and the United States and legislatures in other countries have labelled the policies a “genocide” – claims Beijing denies.

Xi, Modi hold rare sitdown for China-India border talks

State broadcaster CCTV said Xi travelled to regional capital Urumqi on Saturday, listened to a government work report and delivered a speech “affirming the achievements made in various tasks in Xinjiang”.

It was his first publicly known visit to Xinjiang since last July, when he made his maiden trip since the crackdown in the region was escalated.

Xi “stressed that top priority must always be given to maintaining social stability… and we must use stability to guarantee development”, CCTV reported.

He said it was “necessary to… combine the development of the anti-terrorism and anti-separatism struggle with the push for normalising social stability work and rule of law”, according to the broadcaster.

It said Xi also urged officials to “more deeply promote the Sinicisation of Islam and effectively control illegal religious activities”.

“We must enhance our awareness of adversities… and consolidate our hard-won social stability,” he said, according to CCTV.

“In the process of Chinese-style modernisation, we will better build a beautiful Xinjiang that is united and harmonious, wealthy and prosperous.”

Rights campaigners, overseas researchers and members of the Uyghur diaspora accuse China of committing a litany of abuses in Xinjiang.

They include detaining over a million Muslims in a network of extralegal facilities, exposing them to forced labour, compulsory sterilisation and political indoctrination, and destroying their cultural and religious sites.

Beijing vehemently rejects the allegations, saying the facilities were vocational and voluntary training centres from which people have “graduated”.

It has said the claims are part of a US-led plot to smear China and contain its rise, and has attempted to push back on what it views as negative Western press coverage in Xinjiang.

In Saturday’s speech, Xi said officials must “strengthen positive publicity and show Xinjiang’s new atmosphere of openness and self-confidence… (while) refuting all forms of false public opinion and negative or harmful speech”, CCTV reported.

The region should also open up further to domestic and foreign tourism, Xi said, according to the broadcaster.

Xi Jinping

Comments

1000 characters

China’s Xi stresses ‘hard-won social stability’ in rare Xinjiang visit

Exorbitant power bills: Interim PM to hold emergency meeting tomorrow

Shamshad holds virtual meeting with IMF staff team

SOEs monitoring under IMF SBA: Finance Division yet to operationalise CMU

Economy and development: Blome says US to help caretakers pursue agenda

Pakistan welcomes Denmark's move to ban desecration of Holy Quran

Islamabad Electric Supply Company seeks police deployment in wake of protests

EU’s Dombrovskis asks Russia to renew Black Sea grain deal

Nine killed in Indian train coach fire

India’s Moon mission a model for aspiring space powers: PM Modi

Read more stories