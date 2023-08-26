BAFL 41.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
Pakistan

FAO Animal Disease Surveillance team visits UVAS

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2023 06:13am

LAHORE: Animal Disease Surveillance Team led by Regional Surveillance Coordinator Emergency Center for Trans-boundary Disease Dr Gael Lamielle along with Project Director Dr Muhammad Afzal from Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) paid a visit to the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore and held a meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Nasim Ahmad and other senior faculty members of the university at City Campus on Thursday.

They sought suggestion from UVAS experts that how to strengthen disease surveillance system in Pakistan. Prof Dr Nasim Ahmed said that UVAS is providing disease diagnostic facilities to livestock farmer, conducting trainings, seminars, workshops and conferences for the awareness of public regarding prevention and control of animal diseases.

He said UVAS faculty members won a number of research projects from national and international funding agencies and information disseminate among public regarding research through extension articles in different national newspapers and social media.

The aim of the meeting was to establish coordination between provincial and federal government to strengthen animal disease surveillance system in Pakistan.

