Pakistan

Caretaker Sindh govt bans layout plans, sub divisions, amalgamation of plots/buildings

BR Web Desk Published 25 Aug, 2023 08:23pm

The caretaker administration of Sindh has imposed a complete and immediate ban on approval of layout plans, sub divisions, amalgamation for plots and building plans for high-rise structures in an attempt to stop illegal constructions in the province.

The directive came through a notification issued by the Local Government Housing Town, Planning Department, Government of Sindh.

Illegal construction: SHC orders SBCA to initiate probe

“…the Competent Authority (Caretaker Minister Local Government and Housing Town Planning Department) is pleased to impose complete ban forthwith with immediate effect till further orders on the approval of all kinds of sub divisions, amalgamation, layout plans of plots, and building plans of (multistorey buildings / high rise buildings) of residential / residential cum commercial / commercial land use plots,” the notification read.

The initiative has been taken to stop illegal constructions, illegal housing schemes, and additional floors in the province, it added.

“It is therefore, requested to ensure the strict compliance without fail.”

The notification has been sent to Sindh Building Control Authority, Hyderabad Development Authority, Malir Development Authority, Sehwan Development Authority, Karachi Development Authority, Sindh Master Plan Authority, Lyari Development Authority, and Sindh Master Plan Authority.

As per the notification, the ban does not apply to residential houses, NOCs for sale of housing schemes, and apartments.

Sindh Government SBCA Sindh Local Government Department Sindh caretaker CM

