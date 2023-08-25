BAFL 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
BIPL 14.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.11%)
BOP 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-5.51%)
CNERGY 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.56%)
DFML 15.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.07%)
DGKC 49.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-1.51%)
FABL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.09%)
FCCL 11.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.5%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-3.23%)
HBL 99.99 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (0.64%)
HUBC 85.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.27%)
LOTCHEM 24.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.6%)
MLCF 29.85 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.19%)
OGDC 99.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.29%)
PAEL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 90.13 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.79%)
PPL 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.46%)
PRL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.66%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
SSGC 8.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.11%)
TELE 7.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.95%)
TPLP 13.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.93%)
TRG 91.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.79 (-2.97%)
UNITY 24.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,817 Decreased By -18.7 (-0.39%)
BR30 16,956 Decreased By -126.7 (-0.74%)
KSE100 47,671 Decreased By -79.6 (-0.17%)
KSE30 16,971 Decreased By -35.6 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Qatar does not see its relationship with China damaging the US: PM

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 05:43pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

DUBAI: Qatar is balancing its relationships with both the United States and China and one link does not damage the other, Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman al-Thani said on Friday.

China’s growing influence in the Gulf has unnerved the United States - an issue that came into focus this week as Saudi Arabia and the UAE signed up to join Beijing in the BRICS group of states.

The prime minister, speaking at a lecture in Singapore, was responding to a question about how his country was managing its relationship with both global powers.

Saudi Arabia considers Chinese bid for nuclear plant

He dismissed another suggestion from the audience that growing Chinese defence sales to the Middle East could impact the region’s security ties with Washington.

“We welcome any cooperation with any of the countries, but none of our relations with any specific country will be at the expense of another,” he said, adding that his country had a strong defence alliance with Washington.

China Qatar MENA Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani BRICS summit

Comments

1000 characters

Qatar does not see its relationship with China damaging the US: PM

New low: rupee settles at 301 against US dollar

One year on from floods, millions of Pakistani children still need urgent support, warns UNICEF

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn as losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Multiple injured in Karachi’s sewerage line explosion

With Tesla push, India mulls import tax cut if EV makers build locally

Danish government prepares bill to stop Holy Quran burnings

Inflation hurting Modi, but still likely to win India’s 2024 polls: survey

Read more stories