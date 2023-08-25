BAFL 41.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
BIPL 14.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.57%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.94%)
DGKC 50.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.71%)
FABL 23.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.75%)
FCCL 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 5.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.98%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.85 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.5%)
HUBC 85.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
HUMNL 5.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.88%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.19%)
MLCF 30.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.73%)
OGDC 100.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.35%)
PAEL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.31%)
PIBTL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.8%)
PIOC 91.83 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.47%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.98%)
SNGP 45.22 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.27%)
SSGC 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1%)
TELE 7.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.82%)
TPLP 13.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.15%)
TRG 93.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-0.75%)
UNITY 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
WTL 1.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,823 Decreased By -13.1 (-0.27%)
BR30 17,017 Decreased By -65.4 (-0.38%)
KSE100 47,736 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.03%)
KSE30 16,984 Decreased By -22.6 (-0.13%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares drop ahead of US Fed chair Powell speech

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 02:24pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares slumped on Friday in line with global markets, hit by losses in heavyweight banking and mining stocks, with cautious investors awaiting a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell for cues on the path of US monetary policy.

The S&P/ASX 200 index retreated 0.9% to end at 7,115.2, its worst day since Aug. 16.

It posted a second consecutive weekly drop, down 0.5%.

Market participants are bracing themselves for the risk of a hawkish tilt from Powell in his speech later in the day at the Fed’s annual retreat for global central bankers at Jackson Hole.

“Powell is expected to highlight the progress made in addressing inflation this year while reiterating his recent remarks emphasizing the importance of remaining vigilant,” said Hebe Chen, market analyst at IG Markets.

“Another key point of interest for me is his perspective on the path of the US economy moving forward, especially considering the recent prevailing headwinds from China”.

Back in Sydney, major sub-indexes ended lower.

Interest rate sensitive financial stocks retreated 1.1%, with the ‘Big Four’ banks falling between 0.5% and 1.8%.

Mining stocks slumped 1.6% to post their biggest drop since Aug. 16.

Sector majors BHP Group and Rio Tinto fell 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively.

Energy stocks dropped 1.4% to post their worst day since Aug. 11.

Sector majors Woodside Energy and Santos dropped more than 1% each. Gold stocks slipped 0.5% tracking a fall in bullion prices.

Technology stocks, which closely track their Wall Street peers, fell 2.5%.

Shares of Wesfarmers Ltd gained 3.2%, after its annual profit rose 4.8% as elevated living costs sent new shoppers to its budget department store chain Kmart.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index retreated 0.3% to close at 11,467.66.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares drop ahead of US Fed chair Powell speech

Surplus power generation: Consumers to pay over Rs124bn capacity charges

Pak Suzuki bleeds Rs9.68bn in losses in 6MCY23 as finance costs soar

Imran’s Toshakhana conviction: IHC adjourns hearing till Aug 28

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

Cipher case: Special court extends Shah Mahmood Qureshi’s remand

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

Read more stories