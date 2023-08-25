BAFL 41.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
World

India hopes G20 will evolve amicable solution on geopolitical issues

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 12:24pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

NEW DELHI: India hopes to convince members of the G20 grouping of nations to find amicable solutions to geopolitical issues, its G20 summit negotiator Amitabh Kant said on Friday, responding to a query on the Russia-Ukraine war.

The conflict has cast a long shadow over global diplomacy since it began in February last year.

India, now president of the G20, has taken a mostly neutral stance, generally declining to blame Russia and urging a diplomatic solution.

Speaking at a Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, Kant said the group stood for growth but war created “a huge implication in terms of economics”, by bringing challenges regarding food, fuel, and fertiliser.

“The war is not our creation,” Kant said.

“Our challenge is to put developmental issues right in the forefront.”

The G20 summit is set to take place next month. During the two-day event, India hopes to forge agreement among members on matters ranging from reforms of multilateral banks to developing a global approach on cryptocurrencies.

India G20 summit ukraine russia

