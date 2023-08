JAKARTA: Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Friday and were set for their second straight weekly gains, tracking stronger prices of the rival vegetable oils.

The benchmark palm oil contract for November delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange gained 21 ringgit, or 0.54%, to 3,902 ringgit ($839.14) per metric ton in early trade.

The contract has gained nearly 1% for the week.