BAFL 41.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.6%)
BIPL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-3.05%)
BOP 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-5.01%)
CNERGY 3.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.93%)
DFML 15.49 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.54%)
DGKC 49.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-0.73%)
FABL 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.67%)
FCCL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.25%)
FFL 5.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.48%)
GGL 9.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.22%)
HBL 99.80 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.45%)
HUBC 85.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.4%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.91%)
LOTCHEM 24.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.11%)
MLCF 29.84 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.15%)
OGDC 99.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.79%)
PAEL 9.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
PIBTL 3.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.31%)
PIOC 91.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.76 (-0.83%)
PPL 75.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.73%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.15%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.97%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.2%)
SSGC 8.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.56%)
TELE 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.74%)
TRG 93.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-0.84%)
UNITY 24.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,821 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.31%)
BR30 16,991 Decreased By -91.7 (-0.54%)
KSE100 47,689 Decreased By -61.5 (-0.13%)
KSE30 16,975 Decreased By -31.2 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Malaysia’s inflation rate drops to 2-year low in July

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2023 10:04am

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) rose 2% from a year earlier in July, the lowest inflation print in two years, government data showed on Friday.

The rate was less than the 2.1% rise forecast by 21 economists in a Reuters poll, and the 2.4% seen in June. It was also the lowest since August 2021.

The cooling in inflation last month was due to a slower increase in prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages, and at restaurants and hotels, the Department of Statistics said in a statement.

Last week, Malaysia’s central bank said headline and core inflation will moderate further in the second half partly due to a higher comparative base last year.

Malaysia's inflation Malaysia’s consumer price index

Comments

1000 characters

Malaysia’s inflation rate drops to 2-year low in July

Intra-day update: rupee under pressure against US dollar

‘Vision of $80bn exports’ shared with EU envoy

MARI granted license to explore minerals in Chagai, Balochistan

Export boost: Gohar for early operationalisation of EXIM Bank

CCoE reconstituted

Ginning factories: Govt decides to implement ‘track and trace’ system

LHC seeks replies over likely delay in elections

US envoy meets CEC ahead of elections

India’s Reliance Industries to sell additional stake in retail arm

UoSC payment to NTDC: Tax dept issuing notices to Discos for not deducting WHT

Read more stories