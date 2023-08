LAHORE: Former Muslim League (Q) leader Sumaira Sahi on Thursday announced to join the Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP). According to an IPP spokesman, the party is gaining political power with every passing day with the joining of politicians of high stature.

Sumaira Sahi met President IPP Lahore Division Dr. Murad Ras at the Party Secretariat and announced her joining the IPP.

