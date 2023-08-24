BAFL 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (3.22%)
BIPL 15.42 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-8.21%)
BOP 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.84%)
CNERGY 3.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-4.71%)
DGKC 50.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.28%)
FABL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-7.13%)
FCCL 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.66%)
FFL 6.06 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.83%)
GGL 9.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.3%)
HBL 99.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.64%)
HUBC 85.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.83%)
HUMNL 5.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
KEL 2.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.25%)
MLCF 29.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
OGDC 100.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PAEL 9.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
PIBTL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (2.37%)
PIOC 91.77 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.31%)
PPL 75.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-0.8%)
PRL 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.33%)
SSGC 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.68%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.97%)
TRG 94.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.06%)
UNITY 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.25%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.36%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By 37.8 (0.79%)
BR30 17,069 Increased By 19 (0.11%)
KSE100 47,751 Increased By 332.1 (0.7%)
KSE30 17,006 Increased By 152.7 (0.91%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Major Gulf markets rise ahead of Powell’s speech

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2023 02:37pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Major stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with the Saudi index on course to snap three sessions of losses, ahead of a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole.

A round of soft manufacturing surveys had revived hopes central banks were done with policy tightening, though that might change depending on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the annual summit in Wyoming on Friday.

Oil and gas exporting countries in the Gulf tend to follow the Fed’s rate moves, as most regional currencies are pegged to the US dollar.

Only the Kuwaiti dinar is pegged to a basket of currencies, which includes the dollar. Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index gained 0.4%, and was on course to snap a three-day losing streak, with Bupa Arabia for Cooperative Insurance Co advancing 3.3%.

Dubai’s main share index gained 0.2%, with top lender Emirates NBD gaining 1.2% and a 0.9% increase in sharia-compliant lender Dubai Islamic Bank.

In Abu Dhabi, the index added 0.3%. Separately, the BRICS group of nations has decided to invite six countries including Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to become new members of the bloc, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

UAE’s President Mohammed bin Zayed said he appreciated the inclusion of his country as a member of BRICS, and described it as an “important group.”

Most Gulf markets track oil prices lower; Egypt jumps

The Qatari benchmark added 0.4%, with most stocks on the index rising, including the Gulf’s biggest lender Qatar National Bank, which was up 1%.

Qatar Investment Authority will invest $1 billion for a 1% stake in India’s Reliance Retail Ventures, the retail arm of Reliance Industries, nearly doubling its valuation to $100 billion from its last funding round in 2020.

Gulf markets

Comments

1000 characters

Major Gulf markets rise ahead of Powell’s speech

Intra-day update: KSE-100 gains over 550 points

CEC turns down president’s invitation for meeting to discuss elections

Toshakhana case: no relief for Imran Khan as IHC, SC adjourn hearings for pleas against conviction

Indus Motor Company again announces 12-day plant shutdown

China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release

Moon rover exits India’s Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft to explore lunar surface

BRICS invites six countries including Saudi Arabia, Iran, UAE to be new members

Oil steadies, US Fed chief’s speech in spotlight

Faysal Bank’s profit surges 76% in 6MCY23

Afghanistan win toss and bat against Pakistan in second ODI

Read more stories