BAFL 40.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.06%)
BIPL 16.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.98%)
BOP 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.58%)
CNERGY 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
DFML 15.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
DGKC 51.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.09%)
FABL 26.35 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.13%)
FCCL 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.11%)
FFL 6.03 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGL 9.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 99.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.19%)
HUBC 85.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.52%)
HUMNL 5.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 2.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.82%)
LOTCHEM 24.79 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
MLCF 29.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.01%)
OGDC 100.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.05%)
PAEL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.79%)
PIOC 91.60 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
PPL 76.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.05%)
PRL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.7%)
SILK 1.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1%)
SSGC 9.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.11%)
TELE 7.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.41%)
TPLP 13.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 94.40 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
UNITY 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.55%)
WTL 1.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,826 Increased By 25.6 (0.53%)
BR30 17,111 Increased By 61.2 (0.36%)
KSE100 47,642 Increased By 223.3 (0.47%)
KSE30 16,953 Increased By 99.1 (0.59%)
Govt required to keep SOEs under MoF oversight: IMF

Reuters Published August 24, 2023 Updated August 24, 2023 09:49am

KARACHI: The International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) representative in Pakistan on Wednesday said that the reform process to which the government had agreed required the country to keep all state-owned enterprises (SOEs) under finance ministry oversight.

“Following through on the previously agreed 2021 triage reform process, and other governance and private sector reforms, is important to durably attract foreign investment,” IMF’s Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement to Reuters.

Inflows improved in July: IMF SBA gives comfort level to multilaterals, bilaterals: MEA officials

Pakistan has been discussing outsourcing operations of several of its state owned assets to outside companies. In March, it kicked off outsourcing of operations and land assets at three major airports to be run under a public private partnership, a move to generate foreign exchange reserves for its ailing economy.

The IMF reached a staff-level pact with Pakistan in June on a $3 billion stand-by arrangement (SBA), a decision long awaited by the South Asian nation which had been teetering on the brink of default.

Perez Ruiz said in the statement that it was “premature to consider what will follow the current SBA, which runs through early 2024.”

Pakistan Economy IMF finance ministry foreign investment SOEs Esther Perez Ruiz State Owned Enterprises IMF and Pakistan Economic distress SBA

