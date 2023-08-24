BAFL 40.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.16%)
Pakistan

CM takes stock of price hike, orders remedial steps

Published 24 Aug, 2023

LAHORE: The caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over a meeting at CM office on Wednesday with regard to price control in which important decisions were taken for providing relief to the people of the province along with controlling price hike.

The CM stated that monitoring of all markets of Punjab will be done. He directed the provincial ministers, advisers, commissioners and deputy commissioners to regularly visit the markets and monitor the auction process in the markets.

The CM directed to ensure implementation on the rate lists of essential edibles and rate lists should be prominently displayed on the shops. He further directed to take indiscriminate action against those on charging more price on the essential edibles than the rate lists adding that zero-tolerance policy should be adopted against hoarders and profiteers. The price control magistrates were assigned a task during the meeting to ensure selling of essential edibles on the fixed rates. The CM said the chief minister’s inspection team along with the Special Branch will submit a report on the steps being taken for the implementation of price control.

Secretary Industries gave a briefing about the availability and prices of essential edibles. Secretary Livestock briefed about chicken prices along with its supply and demand. Secretary Food apprised about demand of sugar and its prices.

Moreover, on the direction of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, special teams have been constituted under the headship of commissioners to ensure implementation on the upgradation and restoration plan of big hospitals of Multan, Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Lahore.

Deputy Commissioners, principals, MSs, Health, Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab and representatives of others departments will also be included. A principle decision has been taken to establish Health Council for Tertiary Hospital for the improvement of treatment facilities in the big hospitals. A uniform design will be introduced for the construction and restoration project of the hospital.

The CM has directed the Health department that available space in the hospitals should be utilized for the facilitation of patients adding that ascertainment of beds should be made in proportion to the number of patients in the wards of hospitals. He further directed to complete the construction and restoration project of hospitals within the stipulated period of time.

