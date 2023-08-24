Kuwaiti FM greets Jilani on assuming office

ISLAMABAD: Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah on Wednesday held a telephonic conversation with interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani to congratulate him on assuming his charge.

In a statement on X, Jilani thanked his Kuwaiti counterpart for his congratulatory telephone call and expressed his desire to further enhance bilateral relations between the two countries.

“Immensely pleased to receive a congratulatory telephone call from H.E. Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah, FM of the brotherly State of Kuwait. Discussed various aspects of mutual cooperation. Look forward to further enhancing bilateral relations between Pakistan and Kuwait,” Jilani said in the statement.

Meanwhile, a number of Pakistan-based foreign ambassadors also called on the interim foreign minister at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday to reaffirm their respective governments’ resolve to continue working with him as well as to enhance bilateral relations.

According to Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, the United States Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome called on Foreign Minister Jilani and exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations. She said that the duo noted the positive track of bilateral relations. They agreed to deepen economic cooperation and security cooperation, she added.

Chinese charge d’ affaires Pang Chunxue also held a meeting with Foreign Minister Jilani earlier in the day. During the meeting, the two sides reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen the “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between Pakistan and China.

Ambassador of the UAE Hamad Alzaabi also called on Foreign Minister Jilani. According to the spokesperson, the duo discussed bilateral, regional as well as multilateral issues of mutual interest and the potential of enhancing trade and investment ties between the two countries.

