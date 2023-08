LAHORE: Anti-Terrorism Court on Wednesday extended the judicial remand of PTI senator Ijaz Chaudhry for next 13 days.

The jail authorities produced Ijaz Chaudhry before the court. The court extended his remand and asked the prosecutor to produce the case challan on next hearing.

Ijaz Chaudhry is involved in setting the Shadman police station on fire and other May 09 riots events.

