Huge quantity of betel nut, Indian gutkha seized

KARACHI: Customs Intelligence and Investigation Gwadar on Wednesday claimed to have seized large quantity of smuggled betel nut, Indian gutkha and other goods from two containers on RCD Highway.

According to the details, the action was taken on a tip-off, which revealed that some unscrupulous elements were planning to smuggle betel nuts under the guise of imported goods.

Reacting on this information, stiff surveillance was mounted at RCD Highway that led the interception of two suspected trailers loaded with containers. However, the drivers of the vehicles escaped taking advantage of the darkness.

Later, the Customs staff detained the vehicles and later recovered large quantity of betel nut, Indian gutkha and others during physical examination. The market value of goods is estimated to be over Rs150 million. Further investigation is in progress. #

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023