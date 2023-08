HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks resumed their losses Wednesday after a much-needed bounce the day before, with ongoing worries about China’s economy smothering sentiment.

The Hang Seng Index dipped 0.16 percent, or 28.25 points, to 17,762.76.

The Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.13 percent, or 4.07 points, to 3,116.27, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 0.25 percent, or 4.87 points, to 1,935.02.