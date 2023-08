KARACHI: Gold on Tuesday saw a hefty gain but silver was unchanged on the local market, traders said. Gold prices shot up by Rs4600 to Rs234500 per tola and Rs3944 to Rs201046 per 10 grams.

Silver was available for Rs2850 per tola and 2400.54 per 10 grams. On the world market, gold prices stood for $1901 per ounce and silver for $23.30 per ounce, traders said.

