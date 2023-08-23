BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,799 Increased By 6.8 (0.14%)
BR30 16,911 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Aug 23, 2023
European shares advance as chipmakers rally

Reuters Published 23 Aug, 2023 05:50am

PARIS: European shares rose on Tuesday, driven by technology stocks as chipmakers tracked an overnight Wall Street rally ahead of Nvidia’s earnings, while Ubisoft jumped after Activision sold its non-European streaming rights to the French company.

The pan-European STOXX 600 added 0.9%, tracking a 1% gain in the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

The technology sector gained 2% as chip stocks rallied on optimism surrounding the world’s most valuable chipmaker Nvidia ahead of its quarterly results on Wednesday.

Shares of Amsterdam-listed chipmakers ASML Holding N.V., ASM International N.V and BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. gained between 2.6% and 3.2%. Paris-listed shares of Franco-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics added 2.5%. Ubisoft Entertainment advanced 6.7% to the top of STOXX 600 as it will buy the non-European streaming rights of “Call of Duty” maker Activision, potential owner Microsoft said. Copenhagen stocks jumped 1.2% as shares of Novo Nordisk, Europe’s second most valuable listed company, gained 1.6%. European miners added 1.2%, tracking higher metal prices.

Investors now keenly await the Jackson Hole Symposium later this week, where European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde and Federal Reverse Chair Jerome Powell are expected to provide clues about the interest rate outlook.

