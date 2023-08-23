WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Aug 22, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 21-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 17-Aug-23 16-Aug-23
Chinese yuan 0.10277 0.103196 0.102845 0.103018
Euro 0.819363 0.817139 0.819112 0.819682
Japanese yen 0.0051708 0.0051645 0.0051331 0.0051548
U.K. pound 0.957088 0.956286 0.958023 0.956797
U.S. dollar 0.751158 0.751945 0.751479 0.7509
Algerian dinar 0.0055172 0.0055201 0.0055174 0.0055215
Australian dollar 0.480741 0.481771 0.479819 0.484406
Botswana pula 0.0552101 0.0553432 0.0550834 0.0551912
Brazilian real 0.150711 0.151242 0.150869 0.150889
Brunei dollar 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747 0.552498
Canadian dollar 0.554859 0.555663 0.555482
Chilean peso 0.0008654 0.0008696 0.0008739 0.0008741
Czech koruna 0.034094 0.0339924 0.0340205 0.034039
Danish krone 0.109947 0.109663 0.109922 0.109995
Indian rupee 0.0090376 0.0090497 0.0090402
Israeli New Shekel 0.197986 0.198245 0.199173 0.200027
Korean won 0.0005619 0.0005605 0.0005615 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44041 2.44066 2.44036
Malaysian ringgit 0.161453 0.161987 0.16173 0.161762
Mauritian rupee 0.0164369 0.0164582 0.0164475 0.0164749
Mexican peso 0.0441333 0.0441083 0.0438884 0.0439719
New Zealand dollar 0.443972 0.446693 0.444462 0.447198
Norwegian krone 0.0711223 0.0705647 0.0712363 0.0715695
Omani rial 1.9536 1.95443 1.95293
Peruvian sol 0.202571 0.201848 0.202399
Philippine peso 0.013267 0.0132391 0.0132278
Polish zloty 0.182657 0.182135 0.182868 0.1839
Qatari riyal 0.206362 0.20645 0.206291
Russian ruble 0.007979 0.0080504 0.0080161 0.0077649
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200394 0.20024
Singapore dollar 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747 0.552498
South African rand 0.0393874 0.0394256 0.0392157 0.0394519
Swedish krona 0.0686626 0.0687651 0.0692578
Swiss franc 0.853637 0.853755 0.855217 0.854169
Thai baht 0.0212799 0.0212402 0.0211541 0.0211915
Trinidadian dollar 0.11171 0.111464 0.111459
U.A.E. dirham 0.204536 0.204623 0.204466
Uruguayan peso 0.0198722 0.0199178 0.0198415
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
