WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Aug 22, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 21-Aug-23 18-Aug-23 17-Aug-23 16-Aug-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.10277 0.103196 0.102845 0.103018 Euro 0.819363 0.817139 0.819112 0.819682 Japanese yen 0.0051708 0.0051645 0.0051331 0.0051548 U.K. pound 0.957088 0.956286 0.958023 0.956797 U.S. dollar 0.751158 0.751945 0.751479 0.7509 Algerian dinar 0.0055172 0.0055201 0.0055174 0.0055215 Australian dollar 0.480741 0.481771 0.479819 0.484406 Botswana pula 0.0552101 0.0553432 0.0550834 0.0551912 Brazilian real 0.150711 0.151242 0.150869 0.150889 Brunei dollar 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747 0.552498 Canadian dollar 0.554859 0.555663 0.555482 Chilean peso 0.0008654 0.0008696 0.0008739 0.0008741 Czech koruna 0.034094 0.0339924 0.0340205 0.034039 Danish krone 0.109947 0.109663 0.109922 0.109995 Indian rupee 0.0090376 0.0090497 0.0090402 Israeli New Shekel 0.197986 0.198245 0.199173 0.200027 Korean won 0.0005619 0.0005605 0.0005615 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44041 2.44066 2.44036 Malaysian ringgit 0.161453 0.161987 0.16173 0.161762 Mauritian rupee 0.0164369 0.0164582 0.0164475 0.0164749 Mexican peso 0.0441333 0.0441083 0.0438884 0.0439719 New Zealand dollar 0.443972 0.446693 0.444462 0.447198 Norwegian krone 0.0711223 0.0705647 0.0712363 0.0715695 Omani rial 1.9536 1.95443 1.95293 Peruvian sol 0.202571 0.201848 0.202399 Philippine peso 0.013267 0.0132391 0.0132278 Polish zloty 0.182657 0.182135 0.182868 0.1839 Qatari riyal 0.206362 0.20645 0.206291 Russian ruble 0.007979 0.0080504 0.0080161 0.0077649 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.200394 0.20024 Singapore dollar 0.553176 0.554246 0.551747 0.552498 South African rand 0.0393874 0.0394256 0.0392157 0.0394519 Swedish krona 0.0686626 0.0687651 0.0692578 Swiss franc 0.853637 0.853755 0.855217 0.854169 Thai baht 0.0212799 0.0212402 0.0211541 0.0211915 Trinidadian dollar 0.11171 0.111464 0.111459 U.A.E. dirham 0.204536 0.204623 0.204466 Uruguayan peso 0.0198722 0.0199178 0.0198415 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

