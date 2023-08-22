BAFL 40.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
BIPL 16.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.45%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.76%)
CNERGY 3.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.62%)
DFML 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.51%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.51%)
FFL 6.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.49%)
GGL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.29%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.13%)
HUMNL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.4%)
OGDC 96.44 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.18%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.67%)
PIBTL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
PIOC 91.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
PPL 74.43 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.04%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
SILK 1.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.98%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.18%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
TELE 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.39%)
TPLP 13.19 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
TRG 94.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.43%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
WTL 1.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.78%)
BR100 4,804 Increased By 11.1 (0.23%)
BR30 17,052 Increased By 141.5 (0.84%)
KSE100 47,418 Decreased By -30.1 (-0.06%)
KSE30 16,801 Decreased By -26.1 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Rihanna a mom again: report

AFP Published 22 Aug, 2023 04:36pm
US rapper A$AP Rocky (L) and Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Photo: AFP
US rapper A$AP Rocky (L) and Barbadian singer/actress Rihanna arrive for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: Rihanna has given birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper A$AP Rocky, a report said Monday.

The music megastar and beauty entrepreneur became a mother for the second time at the start of month, entertainment outlet TMZ said.

“Sources with direct knowledge tell us the baby arrived August 3rd in Los Angeles,” TMZ said.

“We don’t yet know the kiddo’s name, but we do know it starts with ‘R’ and it’s a boy.”

The ‘Lift me up’ singer welcomed her first child, a son, in May last year.

Rihanna shares first video of her baby boy

And she wordlessly announced her second pregnancy at this year’s Super Bowl in Arizona, proudly displaying her baby bump to a global audiences of hundreds of millions.

Since releasing ‘Anti’ in early 2016, Robyn Rihanna Fenty has taken a break from recording but has by no means taken it easy: she’s become a billionaire, parlaying her music achievements into successful makeup, lingerie and high-fashion brands.

Since her last album Rihanna has performed occasional features and more recently recorded music for the ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ soundtrack.

Rihanna shares first video of her baby boy

Rihanna

Comments

1000 characters

Rihanna a mom again: report

Operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Six soldiers embrace martyrdom, 4 terrorists killed

Six Indian smugglers apprehended inside Pakistani territory: ISPR

BankIslami’s consolidated profit up 253% in 6MCY23

Sri Lanka central bank likely to cut rates again as inflation eases

UN says over 200 former Afghan military, officials killed since Taliban takeover

Israeli forces kill Palestinian teen in West Bank clash

Dubai airport tops pre-pandemic passenger traffic in first half

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Read more stories