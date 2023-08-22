BAFL 40.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BIPL 15.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-3.03%)
BOP 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-2.03%)
CNERGY 3.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.31%)
DFML 15.13 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (3.63%)
DGKC 51.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.56%)
FABL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
FCCL 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
FFL 6.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
HBL 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-0.86%)
HUBC 84.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.25%)
HUMNL 5.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.23%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 24.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.61%)
MLCF 30.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.89%)
OGDC 98.22 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (2.03%)
PAEL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.06%)
PIBTL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.6%)
PIOC 91.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.22%)
PPL 75.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.94%)
PRL 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.89%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.24%)
SSGC 9.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.99%)
TELE 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
TRG 94.30 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.21%)
UNITY 25.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,779 Decreased By -13.6 (-0.28%)
BR30 16,922 Increased By 11.9 (0.07%)
KSE100 47,382 Decreased By -66 (-0.14%)
KSE30 16,761 Decreased By -66.2 (-0.39%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australian shares end higher on financial boost; BHP Group, Coles slide

Reuters Published August 22, 2023 Updated August 22, 2023 12:37pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

Australian shares edged higher on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and gold stocks, while grocer Coles and heavyweight miner BHP Group fell after reporting weak annual results.

The S&P/ASX 200 index closed 0.1% higher at 7,121.60 points.

The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

BHP Group reported its lowest annual profit in three years as prices for its key commodities including iron ore fell, and it warned that the lag effects of higher interest rates would impact growth in the developed world in fiscal 2024, sending its shares down 0.7%.

Shares of Australia’s second-largest grocer Coles slumped 7.1% to become one of the top losers in the benchmark index after its annual profit from continuing operations missed analyst forecasts on rising costs.

Globally investors are awaiting further direction on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell at the Jackson Hole Symposium in Wyoming, where he is expected to address the recent rise in treasury yields and strong economic data.

“Jerome Powell likely won’t stray too far from the hawkish tone we heard from the latest Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes,” Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade said.

“The Fed probably won’t want to under-promise when it comes to interest rate levels just in case the rate of disinflation slows over the coming months.” In Sydney, heavyweight financial stocks advanced 0.4%, with the “big four” banks gaining between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Mining stocks gained 0.2%, with sector majors Rio Tinto and Fortescue jumping 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Gold stocks rose 1.8% to record their best day since Aug. 1.

Technology stocks tracked their Wall Street peers higher, rising 5.2% to log their best day since June 24, 2022. Bucking the trend, energy stocks fell 0.7% on weak oil prices.

New Zealand’s benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index advanced 0.2% to 11,485.26 points.

Australian shares

Comments

1000 characters

Australian shares end higher on financial boost; BHP Group, Coles slide

Army operation underway to rescue 8 trapped in KPK cable car

Pakistan’s power generation up nearly 5% year-on-year

Power sector grabs finance minister’s immediate attention

Govt collects Rs75bn PL in July

Courts can’t examine, implement economic, fiscal policies: SC

Jul-Mar FY23: New loan pacts worth $7.228bn signed with development partners: EAD

$2.89bn borrowed from multiple financing sources in July

Existing pacts, ongoing projects: Caretaker setup allowed to take actions, decisions

Secretary to President replaced: Alvi will neither resign nor cross ‘red line’?

Waqar responds to President’s allegation

Read more stories