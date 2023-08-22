PM reaches out to members of Christian community in Jaranwala

LAHORE: Expressing solidarity with the victims of Christian community at Jaranwala, Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar assured the minorities the government was determined to protect their lives and properties and the perpetrators of this attack would be brought to justice.

“Our actions will speak louder than our speeches if anyone caused harm to minorities; the laws of the country would take its course by ensuring that such like incidents should not happen in future,” he said while addressing a gathering of the Christian community members at Jaranwala on Monday.

Punjab Governor Baligh-ur-Rehman, caretaker Chief Minister Syed Mohsin Naqvi, federal caretaker ministers, senior officials and members of the Christian community were also present on the occasion.

The premier said, “We are the followers of the Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and the Founder of the Nation and it is binding upon us under the Constitution, which encourages us to respond to such atrocities.” He warned that no one could predict the future, but in case, any miscreant or group that harboured evil designs against minorities including Sikh, Hindu, or others, would find the authority of the government on the side of the affected segments, shielding them against any harm.”

Kakar also assured that no compromise will be made on the protection of minorities as they are equal citizens of the country. There is clarity amongst all the state institutions that minorities are an integral part of Pakistan as per the constitution, he added. He said the state of Pakistan is fully capable not only to protect its citizens, but to defeat foes of peace in the country and the region.

He said the government does not believe in majoritarianism and it will resist this fascist agenda of destabilizing the region. He reiterated his conviction to pursue and eliminate the enemies of peace and minorities living in Pakistan. The entire society and the government would not cower down before the dark forces but would stand shoulder to shoulder with the victim communities, he said.

The PM opined the incident that occurred in the area alluded to a pervasive issue in the society which had been experiencing extremism, radicalism and aggressive behaviour and manifested that such behaviour did not belong to any religion, sect or group rather indicated an innate human behaviour which spread like cancerous disease.

He also expressed his gratitude to the upcoming Chief Justice of Pakistan, the caretaker chief minister and the military leadership for their support to the victims and reiterated that there would be no compromise on the minorities’ rights. The PM also recalled his early education imparted by the Christian teachers.

The caretaker Minister for Human Rights Khalil George, in his remarks, regretted the unfortunate incident and thanked the Muslim families of the area for protecting their Christian neighbours.

Governor Punjab Baligh-ur-Rehman and caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also spoke on the occasion.

Earlier, the prime minister also distributed cheques among the affected families. During his visit to a church, the PM reiterated that they would not allow anyone to target the minorities on the basis of religious differences and the government would stop the hands of aggressors with full might. The premier also reviewed the renovation and rehabilitation work of churches and other structures that were damaged by miscreants.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023