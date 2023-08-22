KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 21, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== BMA Capital Attock Refinery 2,500 278.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 278.00 Akik Capital Fecto Cement 28,000 19.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 19.80 AL Habib Cap. Mkt. JS Bank Ltd 500 6.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.00 MRA Securities Kohinoor Textile 15,500 60.90 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 60.90 Akik Capital Nishat Power 2,000 24.22 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 24.22 MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev 2,000 97.85 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 97.85 JS Global Cap. Pak Petroleum 1 74.40 MRA Securities 500 75.00 MRA Securities 1,000 74.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,501 74.67 B&B Securities Pak Suzuki 1,000 113.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 113.00 Intermarket Sec. Pakistan Alumin 1,500,000 53.50 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 53.50 Akik Capital Premier Suger 2,650 590.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,650 590.00 Ismail Iqbal Sec Shell Pakistan 2,500 137.25 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 137.25 Topline Securities Universal Net (GEM) 8,707 70.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,707 70.00 Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.20 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.20 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 6,566,858 ===========================================================================================

