KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 21, 2023).
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
BMA Capital Attock Refinery 2,500 278.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 278.00
Akik Capital Fecto Cement 28,000 19.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 28,000 19.80
AL Habib Cap. Mkt. JS Bank Ltd 500 6.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 6.00
MRA Securities Kohinoor Textile 15,500 60.90
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 15,500 60.90
Akik Capital Nishat Power 2,000 24.22
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 24.22
MRA Securities Oil & Gas Dev 2,000 97.85
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 97.85
JS Global Cap. Pak Petroleum 1 74.40
MRA Securities 500 75.00
MRA Securities 1,000 74.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,501 74.67
B&B Securities Pak Suzuki 1,000 113.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 113.00
Intermarket Sec. Pakistan Alumin 1,500,000 53.50
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,500,000 53.50
Akik Capital Premier Suger 2,650 590.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,650 590.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec Shell Pakistan 2,500 137.25
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,500 137.25
Topline Securities Universal Net (GEM) 8,707 70.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 8,707 70.00
Arif Habib Ltd. WorldCall Telecom 5,000,000 1.20
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000,000 1.20
Total Turnover 6,566,858
