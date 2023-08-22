BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 22 Aug, 2023 06:03am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Monday (August 21, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
BMA Capital                  Attock Refinery                           2,500         278.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500         278.00
Akik Capital                 Fecto Cement                             28,000          19.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 28,000          19.80
AL Habib Cap. Mkt.           JS Bank Ltd                                 500           6.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                    500           6.00
MRA Securities               Kohinoor Textile                         15,500          60.90
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 15,500          60.90
Akik Capital                 Nishat Power                              2,000          24.22
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000          24.22
MRA Securities               Oil & Gas Dev                             2,000          97.85
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,000          97.85
JS Global Cap.               Pak Petroleum                                 1          74.40
MRA Securities                                                           500          75.00
MRA Securities                                                         1,000          74.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,501          74.67
B&B Securities               Pak Suzuki                                1,000         113.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  1,000         113.00
Intermarket Sec.             Pakistan Alumin                       1,500,000          53.50
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              1,500,000          53.50
Akik Capital                 Premier Suger                             2,650         590.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,650         590.00
Ismail Iqbal Sec             Shell Pakistan                            2,500         137.25
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  2,500         137.25
Topline Securities           Universal Net (GEM)                       8,707          70.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  8,707          70.00
Arif Habib Ltd.              WorldCall Telecom                     5,000,000           1.20
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate              5,000,000           1.20
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                        6,566,858
===========================================================================================

