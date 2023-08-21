BAFL 40.05 Decreased By ▼ -2.94 (-6.84%)
BIPL 16.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.41%)
BOP 3.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.63%)
CNERGY 3.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.22%)
DFML 14.38 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.84%)
DGKC 51.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.06%)
FABL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.08%)
FCCL 11.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.73%)
FFL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.86%)
GGL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.44%)
HBL 98.56 Decreased By ▼ -2.49 (-2.46%)
HUBC 84.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-1.64%)
HUMNL 5.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.38%)
KEL 2.23 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.83%)
LOTCHEM 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2%)
MLCF 30.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.15%)
OGDC 96.44 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.64%)
PAEL 10.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.64%)
PIBTL 3.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.22%)
PIOC 91.59 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.25%)
PPL 74.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.72 (-2.26%)
PRL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-3.69%)
SILK 1.01 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 45.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.72%)
SSGC 9.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.52%)
TELE 7.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.29%)
TPLP 13.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-2.94%)
TRG 94.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.60 (-3.67%)
UNITY 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-3.04%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,793 Decreased By -90.8 (-1.86%)
BR30 16,911 Decreased By -375.7 (-2.17%)
KSE100 47,448 Decreased By -770.5 (-1.6%)
KSE30 16,828 Decreased By -302.7 (-1.77%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 22, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden to survey Maui wildfire damage, speak to survivors

Reuters Published August 21, 2023

AIR FORCE ONE: US President Joe Biden's duty as consoler in chief will be put to the test on Monday as he visits Maui, nearly two weeks after wildfires swept through the Hawaiian island and killed more than 110 people.

Biden paused his vacation in Lake Tahoe on Monday to fly from Reno, Nevada, to Maui, where he and first lady Jill Biden will take a helicopter tour of the burned-out areas.

They will then visit the devastated city of Lahaina to see the wildfire damage firsthand, talk with survivors, receive a briefing from state and local officials and deliver remarks.

"It’s going to be an emotional day for everyone," White House spokesperson Olivia Dalton told reporters on Air Force One.

Dalton said Biden will make clear on Monday that he has been concerned about the victims since day one and "intends for his administration to be there for as long as it takes."

Maui wildfires deadliest in a century as death toll hits 89

Biden, who is seeking reelection in 2024, has been criticized by some Republicans and others for his initial response to the Maui fires. Biden said on Aug. 10 he would expand federal aid to Hawaii and promised help to anyone who needed it. He went several days without speaking about the tragedy while vacationing at his Delaware beach house.

Deanna Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, said she has provided Biden with routine updates and he is "satisfied" with the administration's response.

The wind-whipped firestorm that raged through Lahaina in west Maui on Aug. 8 killed at least 114 people and the death toll that is still mounting. The number of people officially believed missing is now 850, down from over 2,000, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen said overnight on Facebook.

The White House says Biden has been leading a "whole of government" effort to help Hawaii recover, and Dalton told reporters he approved a Hawaii disaster declaration within about an hour of receiving it. Biden himself said he did not want to travel to Maui until he was assured he would not interfere with emergency response efforts.

The White House on Monday announced the appointment of FEMA Region 9 administrator Bob Fenton as the chief federal response coordinator to oversee a long-term federal recovery effort.

Biden has traveled to many disaster zones, including places struck by hurricanes, floods and tornadoes, since becoming president in January 2021. His visit on Monday came as Tropical Storm Hilary dumped rain on Southern California and the Southwest.

Maui presents a special challenge as the remains of some of the victims are still being recovered from burned-out buildings.

Criswell said roughly 85% of the disaster area has been searched, but the remainder includes large, multi-unit buildings that could take some time.

She said the administration is working with the state to find new schools for children and combat real estate predators.

Joe Biden White House Olivia Dalton Jill Biden Hawaii Maui wildfire damage Maui fires

Comments

1000 characters

Biden to survey Maui wildfire damage, speak to survivors

Rupee remains under pressure, settles at 297.13 against US dollar

President neither assented nor gave written approval for returning army, secrets bills: secretary

KSE-100 sees bloodbath, down 771 points on lack of positive triggers

Cipher case: Special court grants FIA 4-day remand of PTI’s Qureshi

President’s Secretariat seeks replacement of Alvi’s secretary

Session Judge report reveals condition of Imran Khan’s cell in Attock Jail

CJP Bandial forms bench to hear PTI chief's appeal against Toshakhana case proceedings

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign agreement to enhance aviation cooperation

Pakistani civilian martyred in LoC firing by Indian forces: ISPR

Caretaker PM visits Jaranwala, expresses solidarity with Christian community

Read more stories