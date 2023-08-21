L’Oréal Paris launches ‘Elvive Hyaluron Moisture’ shampoo in Pakistan

KARACHI: L’Oréal Paris marked a new chapter in haircare innovation with the grand launch of L’Oréal Paris’s Elvive Hyaluron Moisture shampoo in Pakistan.

L’Oréal Paris’s spokesperson, Vardah Aziz,unveiled the groundbreaking product, highlighting its unique benefits and features. The event also featured the debut of the product’s television commercial (TVC), which garnered excitement among the attendees Consul General of France for Karachi Alexis Chahtahtinsky.

Adding a layer of scientific insight to the occasion, Dr. Maleeha Jawaid presented an engaging exploration of the science behind the product. Dr. Jawaid’s expertise illuminated the innovative use of hyaluronic acid in haircare, a remarkable ingredient that retains 1000 times its weight in water, ensuring the natural moisture barrier of hair is maintained for optimal health and vitality.

Commenting on the event, Qawi Naseer, Managing Director of L’Oréal Pakistan, shared, “L’Oréal Paris Hyaluron Moisture Shampoo launch signifies it’s unwavering commitment to redefining beauty standards and pioneering cutting-edge solutions for the Pakistani Consumer. This groundbreaking product reflects our dedication to elevating haircare and empowering individuals to embrace their unique beauty.”

L’Oréal Pakistan has consistently demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the nation by spearheading revolutionary advancements in the beauty industry.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023