Business & Finance

KMBL celebrates ‘23 years of empowering lives’

Press Release Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

KARACHI: Khushhali Microfinance Bank Limited (KMBL), Pakistan’s first microfinance institution, commemorated its remarkable 23-year journey at their Head Office in Islamabad.

Established in August 2000, KMBL has consistently upheld its mission of financial inclusion and empowerment. Over the past two decades, KMBL has been at the forefront of revolutionizing financial accessibility for low-income individuals, households, and entrepreneurs across Pakistan.

By championing the concept of microfinance, KMBL has provided vital financial services that were previously out of reach for many. This commitment to social impact has not only transformed countless lives but also earned KMBL the distinction of being named Pakistan’s best microfinance bank for four consecutive years.

Reflecting on this milestone, KMBL’s CEO and President, Aameer Karachiwalla, remarked, “Our journey that began in 2000 to become a household name today has been marked by continuous growth and unwavering dedication. This achievement would not have been possible without our exceptional staff. As we look ahead, we remain committed to fostering financial inclusion, supporting self-employed individuals, and home-based workers, and empowering them to achieve their aspirations.”

Microfinance plays a pivotal role in uplifting communities, especially in a country like Pakistan. KMBL’s 23-year journey stands as a testament to the transformative power of financial inclusion. With a legacy built on innovation, impact, and inclusivity, KMBL is poised to continue its mission for years to come, enriching lives and contributing to Pakistan’s socioeconomic progress through the years to come.

