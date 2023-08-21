BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
Business & Finance

Aldi to buy 400 supermarkets in US Southeast

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

NEW YORK: Discount supermarket chain Aldi announced Wednesday a deal to purchase 400 grocery stores across the southeastern United States, expanding its footprint as inflation tests American consumers.

Under a deal with Southeastern Grocers, Aldi, the American affiliate of the German company, will acquire Winn-Dixie and Harveys supermarkets across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“The time was right to build on our growth momentum and help residents in the Southeast save on their grocery bills,” said Jason Hart, chief executive of Aldi’s US operations.

“The transaction supports our long-term growth strategy across the United States, including plans to add 120 new stores nationwide this year to reach a total of more than 2,400 stores by year-end.”

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Hart said the company was evaluating which of the locations to convert to the Aldi format, adding that some stores are expected to remain branded with their original name.

Neil Saunders, analyst at GlobalData, said the deal should benefit price-sensitive shoppers who gravitate towards Winn-Dixie and Harveys.

Aldi supermarkets

