Lyles strikes 100m gold to extend US dominance

AFP Published 21 Aug, 2023 06:43am

BUDAPEST: American Noah Lyles roared to victory in a sensational men’s world championships 100m in Budapest on Sunday to extend the US dominance in track and field’s blue riband event in the post-Usain Bolt era.

Lyles, who already has two world 200m titles to his name and will go for a third in the Hungarian capital, clocked 9.83sec — the fastest 100m time of the season so far — for victory at the National Athletics Centre.

“They said it couldn’t be done. They said I wasn’t the one. But I thank God I am,” bellowed Lyles after dancing around in delight when his win was confirmed on the big screen.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, 20, claimed silver in 9.88sec in a photo-finish from Anguilla-born Briton Zharnel Hughes.

Lyles’ victory represented a fourth consecutive American gold in the men’s 100m, following in the footsteps of Justin Gatlin in London in 2017, Christian Coleman in Doha two years later and Fred Kerley in Eugene last year.

Bolt won the last of his three titles in Beijing in 2015, before retiring after the bronze he won in London two years later.

The final in the Hungarian capital, widely regarded as the most open in 20 years, had been further blown apart in a set of dramatic semi-finals earlier in the evening.

Noah Lyles

