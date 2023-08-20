BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 20, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

What I’m looking for on next week’s Pro Farmer crop tour

Reuters Published 20 Aug, 2023 03:20am

NAPERVILLE, (Illinois): Extreme dryness from planting through June has been the biggest hiccup of the current US corn and soybean growing season, but the degree to which that has limited crop potential is unclear since there has not yet been widespread data collection from the fields.

That information will begin rolling in on Monday with the start of the four-day, widely followed Pro Farmer Crop Tour, which will have about 100 scouts blanketing seven major production states across the US Corn Belt. I will be on the western half of the tour for the tenth time, eighth consecutive, and getting to know that route has helped me identify the anomalies. For example, I did not realize how big a toll last year’s drought had taken on Nebraska’s crop until I got there, and it gave me flashbacks to 2012. This year I am going to keep my eye on the data from Illinois, where May and most of June were so dry that crop conditions plunged 2012-style to some of the lowest-ever readings. July and early August brought ample rains to much of the state, but corn’s ear size is determined before pollination.

I want to see if the number of kernel rows around the ear is lower than normal. For example, kernel rows in Illinois averaged 16.32 out of 239 samples on the 2021 tour. The US Department of Agriculture predicts 2023 corn yield in Illinois will be similar to that of 2021.

The dryness could have also affected the length of grain fill along the ear or the number of viable ears, which are other metrics collected by scouts. I will of course be monitoring this data for all states, but Illinois should be a prime example given this year’s fast planting and drop in crop conditions, which was not as severe in other states.

Corn soybean US corn Pro Farmer crop tour

Comments

1000 characters

What I’m looking for on next week’s Pro Farmer crop tour

Wheat flour rates at Utility Stores rise sharply

Question of energy sector reforms comes under interim govt’s focus

SC says show-cause notice issued to taxpayer must contain all necessary facts

Alvi signs Army and Official Secrets Acts into law

Caretaker Sindh govt: 10 ministers administered oath; portfolios assigned

Delay in elections: PTI says will move SC against ECP’s decision

Qureshi arrested by FIA in ‘missing cypher’ case

FBR redrafts law dealing with payments to non-residents

Justice Isa visits Jaranwala, meets members of Christian community

SC Act also applies to pending cases under Article 184(3): Justice Mansoor

Read more stories