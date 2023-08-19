Qureshi briefs diplomats about IK’s ‘ordeal’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has once again become active on the diplomatic front, as party vice chairman and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has reportedly met several foreign diplomats based in Islamabad apparently to brief them on the jailed former premier Imran Khan’s cases.

Diplomatic sources maintained that the breakfast meeting was held at the residence of Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins on Wednesday in which Qureshi was also accompanied by PTI Senator Ali Zafar, who is also the senior counsel of Imran Khan.

Besides, Australian High Commissioner, the breakfast meeting was also joined by US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome, British High Commissioner Jane Marriott, Ambassador of the European Union (EU) Dr Riina Kionka, Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon, Norwegian Ambassador Per Albert Ilsaas and Ambassador of Indonesia Adam Mulawarman Tugio.

The Indonesian ambassador is currently the Dean of the Islamabad Diplomatic Corps.

Diplomatic sources further maintained that Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Ali Zafar briefed the ambassadors and high commissioners on the legal aspects of the cases against the PTI chairman, besides exchanging views on issues of mutual interest and the prevailing political situation of Pakistan.

This is not the first time, the Australian High Commissioner had in March this year also hosted PTI leaders including Qureshi and Asad Umar on a breakfast meeting.

Imran Khan is currently in Attock jail after a district and sessions court sentenced him to three years in jail in Toshakhana case as well as disqualifying him from politics for five years. Besides, the PTI chairman is also facing other cases against him including the May 9 riots and the diplomatic cipher etc.

