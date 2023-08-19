BAFL 43.14 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (0.79%)
BIPL 17.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-2.62%)
BOP 4.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.22%)
CNERGY 3.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.66%)
DFML 13.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
DGKC 51.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1%)
FABL 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
FCCL 12.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.74%)
FFL 6.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.79%)
GGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HBL 101.25 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.03%)
HUBC 86.22 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.37%)
HUMNL 5.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
KEL 2.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.39%)
LOTCHEM 24.86 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.24%)
MLCF 30.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.16%)
OGDC 99.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.5%)
PAEL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.75%)
PIBTL 4.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.23%)
PIOC 92.99 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.91%)
PPL 76.15 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.35%)
PRL 16.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.22%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (3.06%)
SNGP 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
SSGC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
TELE 7.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.16%)
TRG 98.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.31%)
UNITY 26.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.31%)
BR100 4,883 Decreased By -14.9 (-0.3%)
BR30 17,286 Increased By 21.9 (0.13%)
KSE100 48,219 Decreased By -107.4 (-0.22%)
KSE30 17,130 Decreased By -58.4 (-0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 19, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Pre-departure briefing programme for outgoing workers launched

Recorder Report Published 19 Aug, 2023 06:36am

KARACHI: The Executive Director State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Akhtar Javed and Director General, Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) Akram Ali Khowaja jointly launched the Pre-Departure Briefing Program for outgoing workers.

The program will be organized in all Protectorate of Emigrants (PE) Offices across Pakistan.

The launch event was attended by the senior officials of SBP, PRI, BE&OE and representatives of the large remittance mobilizing banks.

The Pre-Departure Briefing Program has been developed by Pakistan Remittance Initiative (PRI) in collaboration with Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BE&OE) and banks.

The program is the key initiative for domestic outreach for educating outgoing workers to use formal channels for sending home remittances. As the outgoing workers are required to register with PE Offices across Pakistan; therefore, the program presents an excellent opportunity, on ongoing basis, to educate outgoing workers for using formal channels for sending remittances back home and opening their own and their beneficiary’s bank accounts.

The program aims to educate intending overseas workers about formal channels for sending remittances, assist them in opening bank accounts, especially joint accounts, highlight the risks involved in using informal channels and update outgoing workers about government’s programs / schemes as well as banks’ products related to home remittances.

In his address, Akhtar Javed highlighted the significance of home remittances for the Pakistan’s economy. He elaborated that the remittances provide stability to the country's economy by boosting foreign exchange reserves and supporting the balance of payments.

Shedding light on the importance of the Pre-Departure Briefing Program, he hoped that it will play a crucial role in raising awareness among intending overseas workers about formal channels besides informing them about the risks involved in the informal channels.

Head PRI Zulfiqar Khokhar provided details of the program, the activities to be undertaken and roles and responsibilities of banks, SBP/ PRI and BOE&OE.

While concluding the event, Director General Akram Ali Khowaja appreciated State Bank of Pakistan, PRI and banks for initiating the program for the overseas workers. He further assured that BE&OE will fully cooperate and provide platform to banks to successfully achieve the desired objectives of the program.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

SBP PRI Akhtar Javed Akram Ali Khowaja Pakistan Remittance Initiative

Comments

1000 characters

Pre-departure briefing programme for outgoing workers launched

July FDI up 17.3pc to $87.7m YoY

Shamshad for innovative approach to documenting untaxed sectors

Court backs majority owner of KE holding firm over board tussle

Q4FY23: Punjab debt soars Rs55.3bn due to PKR depreciation

FBR directs cement makers to start implementing ‘T&TS’

Sindh fixes sugarcane minimum price at Rs425/ maund

Without recovery notice: ATIR allows admission of fresh stay applications

Caretaker setup to ensure fiscal discipline: PM

Holding polls ECP’s responsibility, govt’s job to assist it: Solangi

Over 80 Christian homes, 19 churches vandalized

Read more stories