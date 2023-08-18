BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
NTDC approves two specifications for asset protection of Discos

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: The National Transmission and Despatch Company Limited (NTDC) approved two specifications for asset performance management system (APMS) to improve the life and performance of distribution transformers.

Distribution transformers are backbone of the distribution network, and the automation of distribution substations will enhance the visibility of the LT network, enabling utility companies to optimize the utilization of the power network through real-time monitoring. The APMS will also record energy supplied, allowing for the localization of energy losses through energy accounting.

Managing Director NTDC, Engr Dr Rana Abdul Jabbar Khan, chaired the meeting on Thursday to approve the system.

The APMS NTDC will ensure significant cost savings for Discos by reducing the damage and burning ratio of these transformers. Moreover, the APMS will prioritize human safety by incorporating residual current protection. The standard and specification department NTDC serves as the custodian of all specifications and standards used in Discos.

Additionally, the specification for earthing Conductor, P-16:2023, was also approved during the meeting. This milestone is part of ongoing efforts to ensure the reliability of the grid. The revised specification includes the incorporation of copper clad steel conductor in addition to the hard drawn bare copper conductor for earthing. This modification will not only reduce procurement costs, leading to savings for taxpayers, but also address the problem of conductor theft, as the use of copper clad steel conductor will deter such incidents.

The MD NTDC vowed to remain committed to its objective of prioritizing human safety and ensuring the efficient and cost-effective operation of power utilities. These approved specifications will contribute significantly to the enhancement of asset performance, as well as the overall reliability and sustainability of the power sector in Pakistan. He also appreciated the teams for their dedication and commitment and commended the efforts of committees comprised of high ranked engineers for their technical inputs for preparation of aforementioned specifications.

