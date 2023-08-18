BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
BIPL 17.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.46%)
BOP 4.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.9%)
CNERGY 3.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.19%)
DFML 14.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-6.01%)
DGKC 52.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.33%)
FABL 26.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FCCL 12.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.17%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.63%)
GGL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.07%)
HBL 101.33 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.23%)
HUBC 85.73 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.45%)
HUMNL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.85%)
KEL 2.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 24.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.27%)
MLCF 30.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.42%)
OGDC 99.52 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (1.29%)
PAEL 10.88 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.74%)
PIOC 92.55 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (2.25%)
PPL 74.23 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (1.82%)
PRL 16.71 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.52%)
SILK 0.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-2%)
SNGP 45.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
SSGC 9.21 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
TELE 7.86 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.42%)
TPLP 13.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.11%)
UNITY 26.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.27%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,898 Increased By 13.3 (0.27%)
BR30 17,264 Increased By 101.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 48,326 Increased By 179.4 (0.37%)
KSE30 17,189 Increased By 63.7 (0.37%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 18, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

DGTO, various chambers: Contempt of court petitions to be heard

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 05:42am

LAHORE: The court has granted approval for the hearing of contempt of court petitions lodged against the Director General of Trade Organizations (DGTO) and various chambers that have issued election schedules.

The contempt of court petition has been filed jointly by a former and a current executive committee member representing a group opposed to the present office-bearers of Rahimyar Khan Chamber of Commerce. In their petition, they have leveled accusations against all chambers across the country, including those responsible for issuing the election schedule. The DGTO has also been named as a respondent in this matter.

The petitioners argued that the Director General of Trade Organizations should be held in contempt of court. They point out that when the chambers formulated and submitted the schedule, the DGTO failed to respond. It is their contention that the DGTO ought to have stated that these schedules are not only unlawful but also constitute contempt of court, given that a court injunction had been issued on the matter. The petitioners assert that by not taking such action, the Director General of Trade Organizations indirectly encouraged the chambers’ actions, thereby making himself liable for contempt of court.

The court, upholding the petitioners’ stance, has decided to proceed with the case, indicating that similar allegations have been registered against all the chambers involved. Consequently, the court has directed the DGTO and other relevant parties to submit their responses.

It is important to note that contempt of court carries potential penalties of imprisonment for a maximum of 6 months, fines, and possible disqualification for up to five years under the Trade Organization Act of 2013.

Furthermore, it has come to light that the election schedule letter issued by the DGTO office on July 7 was found to be in conflict with the Trade Organization (Amendment) Act of 2022. Subsequently, certain chambers sought legal recourse, resulting in a court order issued on July 13 that invalidated the aforementioned letter.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

DGTO contempt of court

Comments

1000 characters

DGTO, various chambers: Contempt of court petitions to be heard

Kakar tells Blinken: Govt will ‘assiduously’ work to facilitate free, fair elections

Finance minister briefed by MoF officials

Alvi administers oath to ministers; advisers notified

ECP announces launch of fresh delimitation of constituencies: General election delay seemingly inevitable

Fatal incidents: Discos must complete old, new earthing in three months: Nepra

Chief election commissioner calls on CJP

FO says Gwadar attack was aimed at targeting Chinese

PSW integrates digital services with four govt depts

Business brands of defaulter co: FBR to auction off trademarks, properties

KSA-Iran ties ‘on the right track’: Iranian minister

Read more stories