KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 17, 2023).

=========================================================================================== CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS =========================================================================================== Member Company Turnover Rates Name of Shares =========================================================================================== AL Habib Cap. Mkt Amreli Steels 95,656 22.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,656 22.00 MRA Securities Avanceon Ltd 5,000 55.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 55.00 Zafar Sec. Bank Al-Falah 5,500 42.70 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 42.70 JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 50,000 131.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 131.00 Intermarket Sec. Dewan Motors 50,000 14.08 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 14.08 MRA Securities Engro Corp 500 263.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 263.00 B&B Securities GhaniGlobalGlass 60,000 6.10 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 6.10 Topline Securities Habib Metropol 500,000 36.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 36.00 Fawad Yusuf Sec. Hub Power Co. 500 84.80 MRA Securities 500 85.65 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.22 Darson Sec. Khyber Textile 100 650.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 650.00 MRA Securities Lalpir Power 500 30.50 MRA Securities 500 30.50 Ktrade Securities 1,000 30.30 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 30.40 Seven Star Sec. Lotte Chemical 500 25.45 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.45 Intermarket Sec. Pakistan Alumin 500,000 49.80 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 49.80 Akik Capital Premier Suger 350 590.00 Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350 590.00 =========================================================================================== Total Turnover 1,270,606 ===========================================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023