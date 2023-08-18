BAFL 42.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.64%)
Markets

Cross Transactions between Client to Client & Financial Institutions

Recorder Report Published 18 Aug, 2023 07:07am

KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 17, 2023).

===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member                       Company                                Turnover          Rates
Name                                                               of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt            Amreli Steels                             95,656         22.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  95,656         22.00
MRA Securities               Avanceon Ltd                               5,000         55.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,000         55.00
Zafar Sec.                   Bank Al-Falah                              5,500         42.70
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   5,500         42.70
JS Global Cap.               Cherat Cement                             50,000        131.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000        131.00
Intermarket Sec.             Dewan Motors                              50,000         14.08
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  50,000         14.08
MRA Securities               Engro Corp                                   500        263.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500        263.00
B&B Securities               GhaniGlobalGlass                          60,000          6.10
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                  60,000          6.10
Topline Securities           Habib Metropol                           500,000         36.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000         36.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec.             Hub Power Co.                                500         84.80
MRA Securities                                                            500         85.65
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   1,000         85.22
Darson Sec.                  Khyber Textile                               100        650.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     100        650.00
MRA Securities               Lalpir Power                                 500         30.50
MRA Securities                                                            500         30.50
Ktrade Securities                                                       1,000         30.30
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                   2,000         30.40
Seven Star Sec.              Lotte Chemical                               500         25.45
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     500         25.45
Intermarket Sec.             Pakistan Alumin                          500,000         49.80
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                 500,000         49.80
Akik Capital                 Premier Suger                                350        590.00
                             Total/Weighted Avg. Rate                     350        590.00
===========================================================================================
                             Total Turnover                         1,270,606
===========================================================================================

