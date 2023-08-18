KARACHI: The following were the cross transactions between client to client & financial institutions here on Thursday (August 17, 2023).
===========================================================================================
CROSS TRANSACTIONS BETWEEN CLIENT TO CLIENT & FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS
===========================================================================================
Member Company Turnover Rates
Name of Shares
===========================================================================================
AL Habib Cap. Mkt Amreli Steels 95,656 22.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 95,656 22.00
MRA Securities Avanceon Ltd 5,000 55.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,000 55.00
Zafar Sec. Bank Al-Falah 5,500 42.70
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 5,500 42.70
JS Global Cap. Cherat Cement 50,000 131.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 131.00
Intermarket Sec. Dewan Motors 50,000 14.08
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 50,000 14.08
MRA Securities Engro Corp 500 263.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 263.00
B&B Securities GhaniGlobalGlass 60,000 6.10
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 60,000 6.10
Topline Securities Habib Metropol 500,000 36.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 36.00
Fawad Yusuf Sec. Hub Power Co. 500 84.80
MRA Securities 500 85.65
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 1,000 85.22
Darson Sec. Khyber Textile 100 650.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 100 650.00
MRA Securities Lalpir Power 500 30.50
MRA Securities 500 30.50
Ktrade Securities 1,000 30.30
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 2,000 30.40
Seven Star Sec. Lotte Chemical 500 25.45
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500 25.45
Intermarket Sec. Pakistan Alumin 500,000 49.80
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 500,000 49.80
Akik Capital Premier Suger 350 590.00
Total/Weighted Avg. Rate 350 590.00
===========================================================================================
Total Turnover 1,270,606
===========================================================================================
