BAFL 42.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
BIPL 17.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.84%)
BOP 4.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.35%)
CNERGY 3.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.16%)
DFML 15.14 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (7.53%)
DGKC 52.03 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.16%)
FABL 26.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.21%)
FCCL 12.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.87%)
FFL 6.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.62%)
GGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.86%)
HBL 101.28 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.14%)
HUBC 85.09 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.18%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.17%)
KEL 2.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4.2%)
LOTCHEM 25.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.73%)
MLCF 30.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.19%)
OGDC 98.28 Decreased By ▼ -3.12 (-3.08%)
PAEL 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
PIBTL 4.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.7%)
PIOC 90.46 Decreased By ▼ -2.54 (-2.73%)
PPL 72.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-1.95%)
PRL 16.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.46%)
SILK 0.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-3%)
SNGP 45.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.48%)
SSGC 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.05%)
TELE 7.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.41%)
TPLP 13.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.58%)
TRG 98.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.98 (-0.99%)
UNITY 26.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 4,885 Decreased By -48.6 (-0.98%)
BR30 17,163 Decreased By -274.2 (-1.57%)
KSE100 48,146 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.86%)
KSE30 17,125 Decreased By -155.3 (-0.9%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 17, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PM says ‘gutted’ by violence

APP Published August 17, 2023 Updated August 17, 2023 03:52am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that he was “gutted” by the visuals coming from Jaranwala involving the attack on minorities, assuring that stern action would be taken against law violators.

“I am gutted by the visuals coming out of Jaranwala, Faisalabad. Stern action would be taken against those who violate law and target minorities,” the prime minister wrote on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. He was responding to a post on X by President Bishop Church of Pakistan Bishop Azad Marshall, who highlighted an incident of attack on a church and torturing of Christians on blasphemy accusations in Jaranwala.

Vandalising churches: caretaker prime minister vows stern action over Jaranwala incident

The prime minister said that all law enforcement agencies had been asked to apprehend culprits and bring them to justice.

“Rest assured that the government of Pakistan stands with our citizenry on an equal basis,” he remarked.

Anwaar ul Haq Kakar Jaranwala incident Bishop Azad Marshall

Comments

1000 characters

PM says ‘gutted’ by violence

Urea requirement for Rabi season: ECC allows 2 SNGPL-based plants to run till Mar 31

Ex-governor of SBP Akhtar appointed finance minister

Jalil Abbas Jilani to become foreign minister?

Date for elections: SCBA urges SC to issue directives to ECP

Gohar Ejaz may become commerce minister

NA Speaker says polls not possible within 90 days

Newly-created MCCs: Powers, jurisdiction of Customs Collectors enhanced

Punjab education sector: $300m project rated as ‘highly relevant’ by WB wing

SECP strikes down ‘illegal’ personal loan applications

Read more stories