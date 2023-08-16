BAFL 42.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.47%)
BIPL 18.49 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.98%)
BOP 4.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.86%)
DFML 15.01 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (6.61%)
DGKC 52.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.09%)
FABL 26.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FCCL 12.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.33%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.62%)
GGL 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 101.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.63%)
HUBC 86.26 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.17%)
HUMNL 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.43 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (2.1%)
LOTCHEM 25.49 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
MLCF 31.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.21%)
OGDC 100.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.74%)
PAEL 11.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.54%)
PIBTL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.24%)
PIOC 92.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.43%)
PPL 74.55 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.27%)
PRL 16.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
SILK 0.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-1%)
SNGP 45.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.22%)
SSGC 9.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
TELE 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
TPLP 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 99.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.4%)
UNITY 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
WTL 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
BR100 4,933 Decreased By -0.9 (-0.02%)
BR30 17,411 Decreased By -25.9 (-0.15%)
KSE100 48,512 Decreased By -53.3 (-0.11%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 0.2 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 16, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Oil shows no retreat

BR Research Published 16 Aug, 2023 08:31am

As Brent crude stays firm staying over $85/bbl, showing strong resistance – energy commodities outside of oil have started to show the impact. The continued tightening of the oil market has now entered a new phase, with Saudi Arabia declaring its policy of continuing with the unilateral massive production cuts for longer – and may even deepen the cuts if need be. The deepening part is where the bulls find the strength from – as the Kingdom appears to be in no mood to let prices slip again.

Almost all chartists now agree that Brent is officially in bullish territory, pinned by record demand seen in the last two months. Both June and July of this year have seen higher demand for crude oil than ever before – and the demand stays strong in most part of Asia, especially China and other Far East Asian countries.

Elsewhere, crude oil inventories continue to face huge drawdowns, as the US stockpile saw the biggest drawdown in months. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, crude oil demand is likely to be strong deeper into 2023. China’s surprise rate cut has offered more gas to the bull run, setting aside concerns over the efficacy of Chinese growth recovery and stimulus impact. The US inventory levels are well below the 1000-day moving average, which has raised alarm bells as supply concerns refuse to fade away.

The spreads in the Asian markets are getting higher as demand for sweet Asian barrels grows, due to refineries opting out for heavier and cheaper crude. Refinery margins are on the rise again, as evident from the increase in retail gasoline prices in much of the West. Optimists are pinning hopes on revival of production from Canada and US in the next three months – but any attempt to increase global supply has been met with an equal and sometimes bigger response from the Saudi led Opec group. Saudi Arabia has not hinted any shifts in its stated policy of keeping the oil markets a sellers’ market – and has time and again shown the resolve to go to any lengths to ensure that.

For Pakistan, this spells more bad news. As peak power demand months approach, the increase in crude oil price would likely to increase in other energy commodities – especially coal and LNG. Pakistan’s reliance on imported fuel, despite improved generation mix is well documented, and this would mean another round of substantial upward adjustment in electricity (and gas) tariffs – from the current rates, which are already as high as Rs60/unit in some use cases. Meanwhile, Pakistani authorities continue to show slack in terms of implementing Weighted Average Cost of Gas mechanism to retail gas prices – despite the relevant law in place.

Petroleum prices could soon touch a dollar a liter, given how the currency has weakened of late. Nothing short of an extreme global demand shock will rebalance the global crude oil market, and Pakistan can only hope against hope that it is not on the receiving end of another energy commodity extended bull run, two years in running.

Crude Oil Petroleum prices coal prices LNG price oil demand Saudi Arabian

Comments

1000 characters

Oil shows no retreat

Prices of petrol, diesel increased by upto Rs20

Kakar for expediting ongoing projects

LSMI output down 10.26pc YoY

High interest rates, power tariffs, costly raw materials: Textile sector will continue to face economic headwinds: APTMA

Recovery of Rs24.5bn from KE consumers: Govt seeks to impose Rs1.52/unit surcharge

Filers/non-filers: Sec 7E won’t apply to cases falling within LHC jurisdiction

Corn inches higher from 2020 lows; bumper US output bets limit gains

Stay pleas sans recovery notice being rejected by ATIR: KTBA

Acquiring Escorts Bank shares: Public announcement of intention received

Delimitation: CJP asks ECP to carry out process in transparent manner

Read more stories