BAFL 42.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.82%)
BIPL 18.31 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (4.75%)
BOP 4.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.47%)
CNERGY 3.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.29%)
DFML 14.08 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (7.65%)
DGKC 53.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.6%)
FABL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.3%)
FCCL 12.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.65%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.36%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.28%)
HBL 102.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.15%)
HUBC 86.11 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.36%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
KEL 2.38 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (8.68%)
LOTCHEM 25.48 Decreased By ▼ -1.51 (-5.59%)
MLCF 31.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.97%)
OGDC 101.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-2.27%)
PAEL 11.07 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 4.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.96%)
PIOC 93.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-0.52%)
PPL 74.35 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.27%)
PRL 16.75 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.99%)
SNGP 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
SSGC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
TELE 7.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.64%)
TPLP 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 99.30 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.19%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.5%)
BR100 4,938 Increased By 24.8 (0.51%)
BR30 17,469 Increased By 4.7 (0.03%)
KSE100 48,566 Increased By 141.4 (0.29%)
KSE30 17,280 Increased By 77.7 (0.45%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 15, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

35 dead after blast at Russian fuel station

AFP Published August 15, 2023 Updated August 15, 2023 02:35pm
Photo: REUTERS
Photo: REUTERS

MOSCOW: At least 35 people were killed in an explosion that created a huge fire ball at a fuel station in Russia’s remote Caucasus republic of Dagestan, spurring condolences from President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday.

Images distributed by the emergencies ministry showed burnt-out cars silhouetted by the massive blaze and rescue workers in helmets attempting to put out the fire and clear rubble.

Government ministries said 35 people had died and 80 had been injured.

The Kremlin issued a statement saying: “President Putin expresses his most sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims of the tragedy in Dagestan and wishes a speedy recovery to the victims.”

The explosion in the city of Makhachkala happened at a fuel station after a fire broke out, the regional branch of the Investigative Committee, which probes major incidents, announced on social media.

“A fire occurred during car maintenance work, followed by a bang, as a result of which people were injured and died,” the committee said, adding that nearby buildings and cars were damaged.

A criminal case has been opened to establish the circumstances leading up to the fire, it added.

‘Couldn’t see anything’

State-run news agencies TASS and Ria Novosti reported that the fire had been extinguished, citing the ministry.

Makhachkala, a city of over 600,000 on the Caspian Sea, is the capital of Dagestan, a Russian republic bordering Chechnya.

The blast was heard shortly before 10:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Monday, Sergei Melikov, head of the Dagestan administration, announced on social media.

A witness quoted by Russian daily newspaper Izvestia said the fire started in an area where cars were parked and spread to the petrol station.

“After the explosion, everything fell on our heads. We couldn’t see anything any more,” said the witness, who was not named.

Video footage released by Russia’s emergency situations ministry showed firefighters trying to extinguish huge flames near burnt-out vehicles, as rescue workers examined the rubble of a building with flashlights.

The fire had spread over an area of around 600 square metres (6,450 square feet), the ministry said, adding that 260 firefighters had been deployed ot the blaze.

A government Il-76 aircraft carrying medical equipment had been dispatched to Makhachkala to evacuate the seriously injured to Moscow, it added.

Melikov said that the evacuation operation had since been completed.

The Dagestan government declared August 15 a day of mourning.

“State flags will be flown at half mast throughout the country, and cultural institutions and TV channels will be asked to cancel entertainment events and programmes,” Melikov said.

Russia Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Russian gas station Makhachkala Russian region

Comments

1000 characters

35 dead after blast at Russian fuel station

Parvez Elahi remanded to NAB custody till Aug 21

Oil dips as China data sours sentiment

Air Link CEO says things ‘back on track’ as LC restrictions ease

Russian central bank hikes rates by 350 bp to 12% in extraordinary meeting

Search for survivors after Indian floods, landslides kill 65

China’s suspension of youth jobless data draws public ire

Taliban mark two years since return to power in Afghanistan

China central bank cuts rates for second time in three months to support economy

Draft amendments to income tax Ord: FBR seeks new powers for IR Commissioners

Any attempt to sabotage CPEC will not succeed: China

Read more stories