Another Trump indictment looms as grand jury hears election case

ATLANTA: Prosecutors investigating Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the US state of Georgia were expected to begin presenting evidence to a grand jury Monday for what could be a sprawling, multi-defendant indictment.

The case would be the fourth brought against Trump this year — it could lead to the first televised trial of a former president, a watershed moment in US history, and feature charges typically used to bring down mobsters.

Trump posted a number of messages to his Truth Social platform calling the matter “ridiculous” and urging a local election official whom he identified by name and called a “loser” not to testify to the grand jury. “Those who rigged & stole the election were the ones doing the tampering, & they are the slime that should be prosecuted,” Trump said, with his indictment expected before the end of Tuesday.