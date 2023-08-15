BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
Change of guard ceremony held at Quaid’s Mazar

PPI Published 15 Aug, 2023 06:30am

KARACHI: An inspiring Change of Guard ceremony was held at mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated 76th anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

Smartly turned-out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets and sailors clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with enthusiasm, traditional spirit and military customs.

Commandant Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore M Khalid graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard. The Chief Guest and cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The ceremonial mounting of Guard was followed by laying of floral wreath at the Mazar-e-Quaid by the Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the Chief Guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in the visitor book and paid rich tribute to our beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with gun salutes and special prayers were offered in all Naval mosques for solidarity and progress of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmiri struggle. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in Navy’s traditional manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at designated Units of Pakistan Navy at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and Coastal Areas.

Various Independence Day activities were held at Pakistan Navy units/establishments including singing of national anthem in the morning, PN Band display and flag hoisting ceremony at Pakistan Maritime Museum, Boat rallies at Karachi Harbour, marathon races, and cycle races were also part of the celebrations. PN ship celebrated Independence Day during overseas deployment at foreign port.

President of Pakistan has also approved military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy on the occasion of Independence Day. The awards include Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and Tamgha-e Imtiaz (Military).

In addition, awards of Tamgha-e- Khidmat (Military) have been approved for Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letters of Commendation from Chief of the Naval Staff have also been approved for Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians.

