BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Sports

Murray back for Britain’s Davis Cup campaign

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2023 06:03pm

LONDON: Andy Murray is back in the Great Britain Davis Cup team for next month’s matches against Australia, France and Switzerland.

Former Wimbledon champion Murray was left out of Britain’s 3-1 qualifying round win against Colombia on clay in February.

British captain Leon Smith suggested the surface was not conducive for Murray, who had at the time played just three matches on clay since 2017.

But the former world number one was named in the squad on Monday for the September dates in Manchester.

Murray takes his place alongside Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Neal Skupski for the Finals Group Stage as Britain attempt to qualify for November’s knockout stage.

Only two of the four nations will advance from Group B for the Davis Cup quarter-finals in Malaga.

Murray, a three-time Grand Slam champion, was integral to Britain ending a 79-year wait for glory in the team competition when they triumphed in 2015.

His most recent Grand Slam appearance ended in a second round exit at Wimbledon against Stefanos Tsitsipas.

“It’s been a long time since we played in the north-west (of England) and I’m sure we are going to feel and hear a lot of energy from the fans,” Smith said.

“We have a great team with a lot of Davis Cup experience who will be ready to give it everything in a tough group with Australia, Switzerland and France.”

