BAFL 42.73 Increased By ▲ 2.43 (6.03%)
BIPL 17.48 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.39%)
BOP 4.27 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (4.4%)
CNERGY 3.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FABL 26.53 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (4.37%)
FCCL 12.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.15%)
FFL 6.38 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.43 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (0.92%)
HUBC 85.98 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (0.5%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.16 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.41%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.93%)
OGDC 103.47 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (2.64%)
PAEL 11.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.55%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 93.59 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.63%)
PPL 72.87 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (3.22%)
PRL 16.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.48%)
SILK 1.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (1.01%)
SNGP 45.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.88%)
SSGC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
TELE 7.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.64%)
TPLP 13.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
TRG 98.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.75%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By 74.2 (1.53%)
BR30 17,464 Increased By 224.6 (1.3%)
KSE100 48,424 Increased By 616.1 (1.29%)
KSE30 17,203 Increased By 257.9 (1.52%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 14, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati

AFP Published 14 Aug, 2023 11:58am

CINCINNATI: Carlos Alcaraz has put his quarter-final loss at the Toronto Masters behind him as he prepares to renew his rivalry with Novak Djokovic in Cincinnati next week.

The Spanish world number one made a surprisingly early exit in Canada, bundled out of the last eight by Tommy Paul in three sets to end a lacklustre campaign.

But the 20-year-old was in no mood to dwell on that loss on Sunday as he looked ahead to the Cincinnati Masters, the last warm-up before he launches the defence of his US Open crown later this month.

This week’s tournament in the Midwest carries added intrigue with a field that contains 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic.

The pair last met in the Wimbledon final, with the Spaniard prevailing in a five-set classic. Djokovic has not played since that defeat a month ago, and Alcaraz can’t wait to lock horns with the Serb once again.

“I like those battles. I like to know that I can lose, and I can recover it at the same time,” Alcaraz said on Sunday.

“You must enjoy (it) when the battle is against one of the legends from our sport, against Novak.

“I feel I’m (the) main opponent; for me, it’s something crazy, and I’m trying to enjoy.”

Alcaraz got caught out on Friday in Toronto as he lost to American Paul. But the bitter taste did not linger long.

“The main goal is to stay in the top spot,” Alcaraz said. “And if I lose it, try to recover it as fast as I can.”

He added that his recent Canadian setback should remain a distant - if unpleasant - memory.

“It wasn’t a good week for me, (there are) a lot of things to improve coming into this tournament.

“Last year, I lost (Montreal first round) and then (Cincinnati quarters) - and then I won the US Open.

“I have to overcome that week that I had in Toronto, try to play better here and try to do better the things that I did bad in Toronto.”

Novak Djokovic Carlos Alcaraz Cincinnati Masters ATP Toronto Masters

Comments

1000 characters

Alcaraz renews Djokovic rivalry in Cincinnati

Income tax law: FBR proposes new definition of word ‘banking’

Oil down 1% on strong dollar, China economy worries

PIA launches first-ever direct flight from Dubai to Skardu

Zuckerberg and Musk throw verbal jabs over proposed cage match

India’s Adani Ports falls after Deloitte quits as auditor

Shehbaz confident Kakar will ensure free, fair elections

People should reject conspirators: COAS

Two militants killed attacking convoy of Chinese workers in Gwadar

Shehbaz narrates his achievements in farewell address

Cargo ship in Black Sea: Russian warship fires shots

Read more stories