Decision likely today: Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed the hope that a consensus will be reached on a name for caretaker prime minister today (Saturday).

According to media reports, the premier during an informal interaction with journalists at a farewell meeting on Friday stated that he does not know what was the hurry to the President to write a letter to him with regard to appointment of caretaker prime minister.

The prime minister added that the constitution has fixed eight days for the appointment of the caretaker.

Following meeting with Shehbaz, opposition leader says they will 'certainly agree' on caretaker PM's name

He said that the president should have read the constitution and waited. He added that he would consult with the coalition partners today regarding caretaker prime minister.

He said that the last 16 months was the most difficult period of his 39 years political life because the present government had inherited inflation, lawlessness, as well as, poor economy and challenges in terms of foreign policy.

He said that had the present government not taken difficult decisions the country might have faced default.

The premier said that SIFC is vision for the development of the country. He congratulated media persons on the passage of the PEMRA Amendment Bill.

