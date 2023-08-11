BAFL 42.75 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (6.08%)
BIPL 17.49 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.45%)
BOP 4.24 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.67%)
CNERGY 3.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.29%)
DFML 13.08 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (10.38%)
DGKC 53.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.21%)
FABL 26.51 Increased By ▲ 1.09 (4.29%)
FCCL 12.41 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.72%)
FFL 6.37 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
GGL 10.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
HBL 102.25 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.74%)
HUBC 86.00 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.53%)
HUMNL 6.00 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.99%)
KEL 2.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.94%)
LOTCHEM 26.99 Decreased By ▼ -2.38 (-8.1%)
MLCF 31.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.84%)
OGDC 103.02 Increased By ▲ 2.21 (2.19%)
PAEL 11.05 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
PIBTL 4.13 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.47%)
PIOC 94.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.08%)
PPL 72.50 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (2.69%)
PRL 16.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
SILK 1.01 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (2.02%)
SNGP 45.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
SSGC 9.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.63%)
TELE 7.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.51%)
TPLP 13.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.43%)
TRG 98.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-0.96%)
UNITY 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,909 Increased By 69.1 (1.43%)
BR30 17,445 Increased By 205.3 (1.19%)
KSE100 48,379 Increased By 570.9 (1.19%)
KSE30 17,184 Increased By 239 (1.41%)
London’s FTSE 100 pressured by pound after surprise Q2 GDP growth

Reuters Published 11 Aug, 2023 01:53pm

London’s exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index opened lower on Friday, pressured by a stronger pound after data showed the UK’s economy surprisingly grew higher-than-expected in the second quarter.

Data showed Britain eked out unexpected growth in the second quarter, helped by a strong June performance.

It grew 0.2% in the second quarter, against the consensus for a flat reading in a Reuters poll of economists.

The FTSE 100 fell 0.6%, while the sterling broke three straight days of losses after the data.

London stocks edge lower at open, Unite Group slips

“Any lingering fears that the UK economy is set to fall into a recession will likely have been put to bed now with these numbers,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro economist at Equiti Capital.

The more domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index edged 0.2% down.

Miners dropped 1.1%, leading sectoral declines as metal prices fell.

London's FTSE 100

