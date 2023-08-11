Ghous Bux Mahar meets Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: A noted politician of Sindh, Ghous Bux Khan Mahar called on the former president of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians, Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad, said a press release.

Zardari and Bilawal welcomed Mahar on joining the Pakistan Peoples Party.

Meanwhile, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf also called on Zardari at Zardari House, Islamabad. Ashraf in recognition of the positive and vibrant role played by Zardari in the proceedings of the National Assembly, presented a certificate to him.

