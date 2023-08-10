BAFL 40.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.65%)
BIPL 17.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
BOP 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.86%)
CNERGY 3.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-4.13%)
DFML 12.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
DGKC 53.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.41 (-2.58%)
FABL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.59%)
FCCL 12.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.93%)
FFL 6.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.47%)
GGL 10.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.87%)
HBL 101.57 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-1.82%)
HUBC 85.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.31 (-2.63%)
HUMNL 5.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
KEL 2.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2.31%)
LOTCHEM 29.18 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (3.66%)
MLCF 32.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.22%)
OGDC 100.61 Decreased By ▼ -4.58 (-4.35%)
PAEL 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.53%)
PIBTL 4.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.39%)
PIOC 93.20 Decreased By ▼ -2.29 (-2.4%)
PPL 70.67 Decreased By ▼ -4.28 (-5.71%)
PRL 16.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.37%)
SILK 1.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.96%)
SNGP 45.07 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-4.51%)
SSGC 9.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.36%)
TELE 7.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.13%)
TPLP 13.74 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.25%)
TRG 99.19 Decreased By ▼ -3.49 (-3.4%)
UNITY 26.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.11%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.23%)
BR100 4,832 Decreased By -70.7 (-1.44%)
BR30 17,262 Decreased By -382 (-2.16%)
KSE100 47,808 Decreased By -419.3 (-0.87%)
KSE30 16,945 Decreased By -265.4 (-1.54%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 10, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Ukraine says opened corridor for civilian ships on Black Sea

AFP Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:37pm

KYIV: Ukraine said Thursday it had opened maritime routes for civilian vessels from several Black Sea ports, following Moscow’s decision to exit an agreement allowing safe passage for grain exports from the transit hubs.

The measure is a challenge to Russia, which announced in July that it would consider any ship nearing Ukraine in the Black Sea as a potential military cargo carriers.

“Temporary corridors for commercial vessels going to and from the ports of Ukraine have been announced,” the navy said in a statement on social media.

Ukraine will mirror Russian attacks in Black Sea: Zelenskiy

The corridors opened Thursday, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Oleg Chalyk said, who added that naval forces would likely not provide any escort.

“We are organising it… I don’t think warships will accompany” the vessels, Chalyk said.

Instead “moving vessels will be equipped with surveillance cameras” visible by everyone to prove that they “don’t pose any military threat”, Chalyk said.

It was unclear whether any ship had yet left the Ukraine’s southern ports via the newly opened routes.

Attacks have multiplied on both sides of the Black Sea since Russia in July exited a deal protecting grain exports from Ukraine, which was brokered by the United Nations and Turkey.

Russia has hit port infrastructure on the Black Sea and the Danube, while Ukraine has targeted Russia’s Black Sea fleet.

Ukraine Black Sea Russia’s invasion of Ukraine RUssia Ukraine war Ukraine war Black Sea grain deal

Comments

1000 characters

Ukraine says opened corridor for civilian ships on Black Sea

Pakistan’s remittances clock in at just over $2bn in July

Rupee weakens marginally, settles at 287.60 against US dollar

The Intercept’s report on cipher: Rana Sanaullah calls for probe into its authenticity

SBP-held foreign exchange reserves fall $110mn, now stand at $8.04bn

PIA appoints new CEO as it braces for privatisation

Amid lack of triggers, KSE-100 loses over 400 points, closes below 48,000

Oil steadies ahead of US inflation data

At least three injured in Quetta hand grenade blast

Imran Khan’s wife says he’s well: lawyer

Pakistani climber Sajid Ali Sadpara honours fallen father at K2

Read more stories