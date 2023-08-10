Message from Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: It was indeed a great pleasure to attend Karachi Chamber’s Export Trophy Awards Ceremony which was staged to pay glowing tribute to our valuable exporters who are trying their best to improve the country’s exports in an extremely challenging environment.

These awards acknowledge the hard work, commitment and professional excellence of our business community. I understand that the last few years have been particularly tough for businesses and the economy of the country. Despite several constraints and challenges, our exporters are trying their best to do well, for which they deserve our collective appreciation.

The government is working on a plan to stabilize the economy. We have taken difficult decisions that have entailed a heavy cost but were necessary to save the economy from default. The only way to put the economy on sustainable path of growth is through structural reforms which, unfortunately, suffered delays beyond our control. Economic self-sufficiency remains the overarching goal towards which all our collective efforts need to be directed.

Our business community, which is the backbone of the national economy, has a very crucial role to play. The exporters can lay the firm foundation for the growth and development of the country. Our exports are facing a stiff competition from the regional countries in the international market. We can gain an edge and be competitive only when our exporters focus on diversifying and adding value to their products. Here, I would like to assure that the government will extend every possible support to the business community in this regard.

I appreciate KCCI for its activities to promote trade, business and industrial activities in the country. I am confident that the conferment of the awards and public recognition of high export performance will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues and markets to further achieve enhanced export target in the years to come.

On successfully organizing Export Trophy Awards, I congratulate Chairman BMG Mr. Zubair Motiwala, President KCCI Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, Senior Vice President KCCI Touseef Ahmed, Vice President Mohammad Haris Agar and the Managing Committee Members of KCCI.

I also wish the award winners success in all their future endeavors.

