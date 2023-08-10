BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Message from Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Government of Pakistan

Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

TEXT: It gives me immense pleasure to learn that the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) has successfully organized the Export Award Ceremony to acknowledge the performance of Pakistani exporters.

KCCI Export Awards are a recognition of the outstanding performance of businessmen and industrialists in exports, which is highly recognized not only nationwide but also at the international level. Keeping in view Karachi Chamber’s excellent repute, I believe that the awards conferred by the largest Chamber of the country would serve as a guarantee that the exporter has received recognition from the most credible trade body of Pakistan, which would certainly be encouraging to international buyers.

I firmly believe that exporters play a key role in the growth and development of national economy in addition to giving their valuable inputs in the policy making process. Although our exporters are doing an excellent job of keeping their businesses alive in an extremely challenging environment, but they must also try to explore new markets for their products and focus on diversification which would surely help in capturing new international markets. The business community must also impart specialized training to workforce and adopt latest IT techniques and modern skills with an aim to add value to finished goods which would not only prove favorable for their businesses but also for the economy due to enhanced exports.

While once again appreciating KCCI for its endeavors to promote economic, trade and business activities, I would like to advise the business community to manufacture internationally competitive value-added products to boost our exports.

I am confident that the Export Awards and public recognition of high achievers will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues for increasing exports.

While congratulating all the winners and wishing them continued success in future, I would like to extend government’s full support and cooperation to the business community of Karachi which has done wonders in the past and could do even more when provided a conducive business environment. The government is cognizant of the importance of conducive business environment which is the basic reason why our Prime Minister has always exhibited extraordinary seriousness towards resolving business community’s issues on top priority.

