Message from Mohammed Tariq Yousuf, President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry

TEXT: It is indeed an honor that during my tenure as President KCCI, the Karachi Chamber successfully organized “Export Trophy Awards Ceremony 2023” which was undoubtedly a highly impressive show graced by our Honorable Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal & Provincial Ministers along with senior bureaucrats, businessmen & industrialists.

I take this opportunity to particularly appreciate Prime Minister’s seriousness towards promptly resolving the issues being faced by the business community of Karachi since long. It is purely because of PM’s commitment that some of the most important Federal Secretaries and senior officials of various department immediately rushed to KCCI on August 2, 2023 for listening to our issues and resolving the same on top priority prior to another meeting scheduled with honorable Prime Minister on same day at Dockyard where PM Shehbaz Sharif after taking our feedback, further directed Governor State Bank to address KCCI’s concerns about LCs issue in addition to ordering Chairman FBR to visit KCCI on August 4, 2023 to hold a meeting so that the taxation matters could also be taken into consideration and amicably resolved.

KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards 2023 Ceremony was organized to highlight the major activities, achievements and progress made by trade and industry in the field of Pakistan’s foreign trade.

KCCI’s Export Trophy Awards promote healthy competition among exporters and encourage them to strive harder to push the boundaries of excellence. The Awards also provide a good opportunity to exporters to analyse new and emerging trends in the world markets, and devise innovative strategies for the promotion of exports.

Since its inception in 1959, KCCI is playing an active role in promotion of economic activities and promotes trade, industry, services, investments, environment and safeguarding the interest of the private sector, besides serving as a strong bridge between the private sector and the Government.

The challenges facing Pakistan’s business community at this point in time are not secret from anyone. The trade and industry is under immense pressure due to severe economic crises, particularly the drastically low foreign reserves. Despite these problems, Pakistan’s business community has remained committed in their resolve to introduce Pakistani products around the world.

In the wake of numerous crises confronting our country, strong exports are the need of the hour. We need to keep in mind that the export of diverse, value-added items will fetch us more foreign exchange than the sales of traditional products in traditional markets. Today, we need to explore new markets for both the traditional and non-traditional items.

I must emphasize here the need for joint efforts by both the Government and the private sector to consolidate our foothold in existing markets; and at the same time, find new avenues for the promotion of exports, and thus contribute towards earning more foreign exchange for the country. Indeed, Pakistan being situated at the gateway of Central Asia and the Middle East can be a hub for international trade.

I extend my congratulations to the Award winners and wish them the best for the future.

