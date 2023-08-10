BAFL 41.43 Increased By ▲ 1.02 (2.52%)
Message from Anjum Nisar, Vice Chairman Businessmen Group

Published 10 Aug, 2023 06:35am

TEXT: I am heartened to see that the Karachi Chamber successfully organized its Exports Trophy Awards Ceremony 2023 which was graced by our honorable Prime Minister Mohammad Shehbaz Sharif who deserves to be appreciated as he has been giving special attention to the issues of Karachi, which despite contributing 68 percent revenue to the national exchequer was largely ignored in the past.

We are well aware that the country is going through severe economic crises and we have to face the burnt of IMF conditions but we all would, Insha Allah, pave way for a prosperous Pakistan through collective efforts.

While congratulating all the awards recipients for playing a remarkable role in the economic development of Pakistan in an extremely challenging environment, I would like to advise the exporters to expand their businesses through diversification and capturing the untapped markets so that the depleting exports could be saved from further depreciation.

We are also very grateful to Honorable Prime Minister for directing all the ministries and departments to hold meetings with KCCI Leadership which provided us a perfect opportunity to bring some of the most pressing issues to the notice of decision makers. We hope that all the commitments and assurances given during these meetings would be fulfilled in letter and spirit.

I would also like to advise all the stakeholders to adopt the policy of coordination and consultation as it has been observed that the policies devised and implemented in isolation have always proved detrimental for our economy and businesses.

I take this opportunity to appreciate the efforts being made by KCCI Office Bearers and Managing Committee Members who are struggling really hard to fight for the rights of Karachi’s Business Community.

